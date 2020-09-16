McDonald County trailed Lamar 28-14 at halftime and 34-14 after the Tigers scored on their first possession of the third quarter.
But the Mustangs remained confident and rallied to post a 42-41 victory last Friday night in Anderson.
"What I was so proud of our kids for was the way we responded at a critical point in the game," Mustangs coach Kellen Hoover said. "It was right after halftime, and our kids believed in the locker room — you could see it in their eyes ... 'we're still going to go win this game.' And then we went three-and-out right after the half, and they score. Right at that moment, it's like we're going to find out what kind of team we have here.
"Then we came back and had a big play and punched it in. We battled from there, made plays when we really needed to and had some kids step up. It was a gritty performance and a gritty game, a tough game. Kids on both sides, there were some good collisions on Friday."
Lamar still had a chance to win but missed a field goal as time expired, giving the Mustangs one of their biggest victories in years and believed to be their first victory over Lamar in at least 30 years. The two schools were members of the Big 12 and Big 13 conferences in the 1980s and '90s before McDonald County left to become a member of the old Southwest Conference and then an independent after that league disbanded.
"It was one of the best games I have been a part of," Hoover said. "And there have been some good ones, but that one was a blast. Our kids loved it. It was good to see their hard work get rewarded and have a blast with it when it was all said and done.
"Lamar has been great for a long time, and they are still a really good team. We knew we were going to have to play really well to beat them, just watching film and everything like that."
Bailey Lewis rushed 28 times for 169 yards and three touchdowns — the last one a 30-yarder that gave McDonald County its one-point lead with 5:01 remaining. Cole Martin averaged more than 20 yards per completion, hitting 9-of-12 attempts for 188 yards, and Levi Malone had four receptions for 153 yards, a 38.3 yard average.
Another key was the Mustangs converted all six extra points.
"I've been so proud of our PAT team," Hoover said. "Knock on wood, we're 100% percent for this year. That hasn't caused us to have to go (chasing points) with a 2-point conversion, just stay the course with our touchdown and PAT unit going together all the time. Jared Mora (kicker) as well as the rest of our PAT team, we've been 100% so far this year, and that's put us in position to stay the course."
The victory obviously is a step forward for the Mustangs' program, which has matched last year's victory total.
"We have a vision for where we want to go," Hoover said. "We've had this vision for a while, and it hasn't been without hiccups and obstacles. Our kids have continued to grind, and getting a quality win against a really good opponent like Lamar, it validates all the hard work we've put in and reinforces (that) this stuff is working. It's not instant gratification all the time, but it does work if we continue to stay the course."
Unfortunately there is no extended time to celebrate. The Mustangs (2-1) continue conference play Friday night at Monett (2-1).
"You beat a team like Lamar on Friday, an emotional win," said Hoover, who was an assistant at Monett before coming to McDonald County four seasons ago. "Now it's not like we're playing any less of an opponent because Monett has great tradition and another good team this year. That's the thing about the Big 8: If you take any of them lightly, it's not going to be a very fun Friday."
DIAMOND-MILLER CANCELED
Friday night's Southwest Conference game between Diamond and MIller has been canceled.
Earlier this week Diamond went to virtual learning and canceled all sports until Sept. 23.
SOUTHEAST KANSAS CANCELLATIONS
Also on Wednesday, Fort Scott High School announced it was canceling its games against Independence on Friday night and Pittsburg on Sept. 25.
Pittsburg, which plays Friday night at Washburn Rural in Topeka, has scheduled Kansas City Turner for homecoming on Sept. 25.
Other games canceled this Friday are Jayhawk-Linn at Baxter Springs, Altoona-Midway at Oswego and Coffeyville at Valley Center.
