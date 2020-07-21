It's another week of baseball national tournaments in the Joplin area.
This time it's a pair of new events brought to town by the Joplin Sports Authority — the Connie Mack Classic for 18-under teams and the Big Stick Challenge for 16-under teams. Both are part of the American Amateur Baseball Congress.
The Connie Mack Classic is a replacement this year for the Connie Mack World Series, which had been played in Farmington, New Mexico, every year since 1965. However, the tournament's executive committee announced in April that this year's World Series would be canceled because of concerns with COVID-19.
Games will be played today through Saturday at three Joplin ballparks — Joe Becker Stadium, Wendell Redden Stadium and Joplin High School — and at Pittsburg State's Al Ortolani Field. Jaycee Ballpark, also in Pittsburg, will have games Thursday through Saturday. First pitch each day is 9 a.m.
The Connie Mack Classic has 28 teams that will be divided into seven pools, and the 12-team Big Stick Challenge field will have three pools.
The top 16 teams from pool play in the Connie Mack Challenge will advance to a single-elimination bracket play on Saturday. The four survivors from Saturday qualify for the semifinals and championship game on Sunday at Joe Becker Stadium, starting at 9 a.m. The championship game is set for 2 p.m.
Teams from eight states are entered in the Connie Mack Classic — Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, South Dakota, Texas, Tennessee and Colorado.
The Southwest Missouri All-Stars, coached by Jake Stevenson from Carl Junction High School, are the lone local entry. They open tournament play at 9 a.m. today at Joe Becker Stadium against Thunder Baseball Academy from Denver. The All-Stars' other pool games are at 9 a.m. Thursday at Joe Becker against the Oklahoma Drillers from Tulsa and at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Pittsburg State against DFW Twins from Aledo, Texas.
There are two more entries from the Springfield area — 417 Reds and Ozark Baseball Club.
The Big Stick Classic has the Midwest Mustangs from Pittsburg, Kansas, 417 Baseball from Springfield and teams from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Indiana, South Dakota and Colorado.
The Midwest Mustangs face Sandlot Mitzner from Oklahoma City in their first game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Joplin High School. The Mustangs have their final two games on Friday, also at Joplin High, against the Sioux Falls Cyclones at 11:15 a.m. and Perfect Timing Blue from Springdale at 1:30.
The top eight teams from pool play have quarterfinal games on Saturday, and Sunday's semifinal round begins at 9 a.m. at Wendell Redden Stadium. The championship game is at 2 p.m.
Last week in Joplin, Premier Baseball crowned three national champions — Rawlings Tigers in 17/18-Under, Perfect Timing Red in 16-Under and Perfect Timing Blue in 15-Under.
