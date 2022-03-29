WARNER, Okla. — The Connors State baseball team built an early 4-0 lead and held off Crowder College late for a 7-5 victory on Tuesday night.
The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak for the Roughriders. Ranked No. 6 in the latest NJCAA Division I polls, Crowder falls to 26-8 overall.
After the Roughriders trimmed the deficit to 4-2, Connors answered with two runs in the fifth to take a four-run advantage. Crowder cut the score back to two twice in the final innings, but couldn’t get over the hump.
Connors tallied 11 hits in the contest. Reeds Willbanks led the way with a 3 for 5 performance with an RBI and two runs scored, while Jake Williams added a pair of hits.
Elian Cuevas got the start for Connors and worked three scoreless frames. Nelson Mercado coughed up four runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings, while Alexis Garcia was nails with 3 1/3 innings of one-run ball.
The Roughriders finished with 11 hits, but left 12 runners aboard. Peyton Holt paced the team with three hits and three driven in.
Starter Riely Hunsaker took the loss after allowing four runs on seven hits in three innings.
Crowder is set to host St. Louis Community College for a doubleheader on Thursday, barring weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.