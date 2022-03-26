PRYOR, Okla. — Ty Conseen delivered with a go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning as Pryor (Okla.) defeated Joplin 4-3 on Saturday afternoon in the Tiger/Zebra Classic.
The Eagles (2-5) went 1-3 overall in the Oklahoma tourney.
Conseen's hit came off Byler Reither with the bases loaded and one out for the Tigers. Josh Gore produced a one-out single, while Stephen Osborne and Bobby Belew drew back-to-back walks to make the bases juiced.
Also getting it done on the mound, Conseen picked up the victory after tossing the 2 2/3 scoreless frames in relief. He struck out three batters.
Pryor finished with eight hits in the contest. Gore, Aden Parker and Brunk Gray led the way with two knocks apiece.
Reither suffered the loss for Joplin after allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits through 4 1/3 innings of work. Reliever Joe Jasper worked 1 2/3 shutout innings in relief.
Ethan Guilford got the Eagles offense going with a two-run double in the top of the first. Landon Maples added an RBI double in the third.
Joplin hosts McDonald County at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
