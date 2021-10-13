Controlling the line of scrimmage is of utmost importance for any football team.
The Galena football team has embraced that philosophy this season.
“We really feel like our offensive and defensive lines have made leaps and bounds from Day 1,” Galena coach Beau Sarwinski said. “They have accepted responsibility for a lot of things and gotten better. That has been the key. That has really helped us. Up front and on both sides of the ball, we have been able to improve and grow.”
The Bulldogs enter Week 7 of the prep football season with a strong 5-1 record. After a 40-14 setback to Commerce (Okla.) to open the year, Galena has rattled off five straight victories.
Sarwinski’s Bulldogs bounced back with a 20-12 win over St. Mary’s Colgan in Week 2, followed by a 42-24 victory over Riverton, 14-6 win over Parsons, 38-22 triumph over Caney Valley and a lopsided 50-28 win over Columbus last week.
“This has been a fun team just because they are very coachable,” Sarwinski said. “Very coachable group of kids. They have just gotten better each week. They have improved. They have looked at themselves in the mirror. As a coaching staff and as a whole group, we are going to get better everyday. Our kids and our coaches have bought into that. That is a credit to our kids. They are just resilient.”
Galena has a pair of returning all-state players who centerpiece nine returning lettermen.
Senior quarterback-defensive back Brett Sarwinski and tight end-defensive end Tyler Little are both getting it done once again.
Sarwinski has completed 26 of 46 passes for 487 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 803 yards on the ground in 108 carries. He’s scored a team-high 11 touchdowns and made 34 total tackles with two interceptions.
Little has caught 17 passes for 293 yards for three touchdowns. He leads the team with 38 tackles and has picked up three sacks and recovered one fumble.
“They’re special kids,” Sarwinski said. “They are multiple sport athletes. They have played in a lot of big games. Not just in football, but basketball, baseball and track. They have been in a lot of pressure situations. They just feed off those things. I’ve been fortunate to see those guys grow up and play.”
Sarwinski was quick to note other standouts:
“Up front, Isaiah Dunaway and Koby Myers,” Sarwinski said. “They play on the offense and defensive line. They have played extremely well for us.”
“Our running back core group of guys Dawson Mooney and Zane Turner have played well all season,” the coach added.
Sarwinski said a player who doesn’t get enough credit is fullback-tight end Jacob Waggoner.
“We have asked him to block and do a lot of things that a lot of kids wouldn’t necessarily be excited to do,” Sarwinki said. “He has really taken that role extremely well and done some really good things for us.”
Galena travels to Cherryvale at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs close out the regular season on the road at Baxter Springs on Oct. 22.
“We always talk about improvement every week,” Sarwinski said. “Our kids have to work hard. We have a core group that has done that. We are going to continue to work and just continue to ride that process.”
