BRANSON, Mo. — Kohl Cooper went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs as Joplin rolled past Branson 8-3 Thursday afternoon in a Central Ozark Conference baseball game.
The Eagles (11-4, 2-0 COC) never trailed, plating two runs in the first inning and one in the second before widening the advantage with five runs in the fourth inning.
Cooper, batting third in the lineup, doubled to ignite the Eagles' first-inning rally, drove in the second-inning run with a single and hit a two-run double in the fourth.
Ethan Guilford was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and striking out two in four scoreless innings. Kirk Chandler and Josh Harryman combined to pitch the final three innings, each fanning two.
Cooper's double came with two outs in the first inning. He moved to third Alex Curry's single and scored on David Fiscus' double to left. Curry scored when Kyler Stokes reached on an error.
Carson Wampler walked to start the second and later scored on Cooper's single.
Fielding Campbell and Bodee Carlson singled to start the Eagles' fourth, and both came home on Cooper's double to center. Curry followed with a double to score Cooper. Fiscus walked, and then with two outs, Guilford reached on an error as the last two runs scored.
The Pirates' three runs came in the fifth, the first on James Houston's single and the last two on an error.
Carlson and Curry contributed two hits apiece to the Eagles' 11-hit attack. Carter Jenkins and Cade Grimm each had two hits for Branson.
Joplin plays host to Pittsburg at 1 p.m. Saturday on Alumni Day. JHS baseball alums are asked to be at the JHS Sports Complex by 12:45 p.m.
