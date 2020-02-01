To Cornell Harbin, a scrapbook filled with hundreds of newspaper articles about the Kansas City Chiefs and other sports from years past is priceless.
Turns out, it also have a little magic in it.
“Actually it was Jan. 12,” Harbin said. “(The Chiefs) were losing by three touchdowns, back-to-back, boom. I threw my hat on the floor and said ‘I’m done.’
“So I went in my room. I pulled this out, and I put it in front of the TV. And they won the game.”
The prize contents in the scrapbook for Harbin, a Joplin resident, are Jan. 12, 1970, copies of The Globe and the Kansas City Times. That was the day after the Chiefs beat Minnesota 23-7 in Super Bowl IV.
The banner headline at the top of the Globe sports section reads “Oh Happy Day! Chiefs Champions of Pro Grid World.”
The Times headline reads “Chiefs Win World Championship” and the subhead is “Sing We’re No. 1 in Celebration.” The scrapbook also included a Kansas City Star 32-page special section on the Chiefs’ season that ran on Jan. 18 and autographed photos of Chiefs linebacker Willie Lanier and defensive tackle Buck Buchanan.
“I knew I had a lot of Chiefs stuff in there, but I didn’t know I had them winning the Super Bowl until I got to going through it,” Harbin said. “Because it was so fragile, I never really wanted to open it up.”
The newspaper advertising also was informational.
“There is $49 for two snow tires, $199 for a Sunbeam office copier,” Harbin said. “You could get a new car for $1,995 ... drive it right off the showroom floor.
“At the grocery store, dog food for 9 cents, ground beef 49 cents a pound, tuna 29 cents, ketchup 25 cents, corn chips 39 cents. There’s a lot of history in here.”
Harbin’s brother, Carter, began filling the scrapbook.
“My brother was eight years older than me, I’m 51,” Harbin said. “And he was a die-hard Chiefs fan. He passed in 1994, so my mom had all the stuff at her house. She had a house fire seven years ago. I was going through the stuff, and I took it because I had some of my stuff from junior high in there. I took it to my house and put it up.
“Every now and then some family members come over because we had old pictures. I’d pull it out and reminisce about that.”
The scrapbook also includes stories about basketball players Ralph Sampson and Darryl Dawkins and stories about roller derby. There’s also a piece of paper autographed by The Emotions, named by VH1 as one of the 18 most influential girl groups of all time.
“They came to Joplin when I was younger,” Harbin explained.
But the main contents are about the Chiefs.
“Both my brothers, Carter and Charles, we were all football fans,” Cornell said. “We started playing peewee football at the Y. After every (Chiefs) game, we’d go out and play in the yard. We’ve always been Chiefs fans ... win, lose or draw. We never gave up on them. My mom (Jessielene) passed three years ago. She was a die-hard Chiefs fan, too. She’s really happy up in heaven now.”
Supposedly everything has a price tag, but not Harbin’s scrapbook.
“If the Chiefs called me and offered me season tickets, I’d turn it down,” he said. “That’s how much it means to me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.