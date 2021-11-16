ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Cottey College in Nevada is set to join The American Midwest Conference for the 2022-23 academic year, the league office announced on Tuesday.
Cottey College will be the 11th member of the AMC.
“We are excited to welcome Cottey College as the American Midwest Conference’s 11th full member and the opportunities their membership provides the student-athletes at all 11 institutions,” AMC commissioner Will Wolper said in a release. “At all levels from President Dr. Jann Weitzel and Vice-President of Student-Life Dr. Landon Adams, to Director of Athletics Dr. Maryann Mitts and the athletics staff, to the student-athletes, there is no doubt that Cottey College is a perfect fit for the AMC and that they will be a valuable partner. From my perspective, Aug. 1, 2022, cannot get here fast enough.”
Cottey, an all-women’s institution with over 300 students, will compete in the AMC in basketball, cross country, golf, softball, track and field and volleyball. The Comets also sponsor JV softball, esports, one of the inaugural NAIA flag football teams and will add a JV basketball program in 2022.
Cottey joined the NAIA and the Continental Athletic Conference (CAC, formerly the Association of Independent Institutions) in 2019-20, having previously competed as a two-year athletics program in the NJCAA.
“Our brand and athletic programs align well with other AMC Institutions,” Cottey president Jann Weitzel said. “The mission of the Cottey College athletic department is to provide student-athletes with a quality educational and athletic experience through a commitment to integrity, hard work, loyalty and dedication. We have a great deal of respect for the AMC and believe that the stability and excellence of the conference will provide our athletes with both challenges and successes to move Cottey athletics forward academically and athletically."
“We are thrilled to have been accepted as the newest member of the AMC,” Cottey athletics director and head basketball coach Maryann Mitts said. “This partnership will not only afford Cottey athletics the opportunity to compete at a high level athletically but will also bring consistency in game scheduling and more realistic travel expectations. Our student-athletes and coaches will garner deserved notoriety with this affiliation which in turn will help attract top student-athletes to Cottey College.
“I would like to thank AMC Commissioner Will Wolper, the Council of Presidents and the AMC Athletic Directors for their support during this process. We are looking forward to becoming a full member in Aug. 2022."
