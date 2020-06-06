Cottey hires cross country coach

NEVADA, Mo. — Rose Howell has been hired as the cross country coach at Cottey College, the school announced Friday.
She replaces Tony Skiles, who resigned at the end of the school year.
￼”I would like to thank Stephanie Beason and all those involved in the hiring process for giving me the opportunity to represent Cottey College and lead the Comets cross country and track program,” Howell said in a release. “In the short time that I have gotten to know Cottey and its community, it is evident how proudly and strongly they practice their core values on a daily basis. The passion to educate and support young women as they become responsible and (respected) learners, leaders, and citizens is clear, and I am honored to be chosen to share in these values.
“After meeting the young women on the cross country and track team, I am overjoyed to see the dedication and excitement they share for our team and our sport. We are all excited to hit the ground running and help this program reach its full potential on the course and in the classroom.”
Howell, who began her duties last Monday, has been an assistant coach the last two years for the men’s and women’s cross country and track and field programs at Nova Southeastern University, her alma mater. She also had coaching stings at Purdue University Northwest and University of LaVerne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.