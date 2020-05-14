Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early followed by heavy thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early followed by heavy thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.