The 3-point basket has shown up out of nowhere for the College Heights Christian Cougars during the district tournament.
The shot from outside helped No. 2 CHC to escape No. 3 Purdy 61-59 on Wednesday night at Verona High School for a semifinal game in the Class 2 District 12 tournament.
College Heights (23-5) head coach Eric Johnson mentioned how Caleb Quade hadn't made a 3-point basket all season long during the regular season.
Quade made two and led the team with 25 points in the win. The team made nine triples after making seven in its opening-round win over seventh-seeded Wheaton.
"Isn't that something?" Johnson said. "(Quade) hadn't made a three all season, and he made two tonight. It took all season, but we've started making some threes."
Joining Quade in double figures were Colsen Dickens (17) and Curtis Davenport (14). Dickens made five treys and Davenport added one from outside as well.
The Eagles had two players score double digits. Leading the way was sophomore Carter Keeling with 24 points and four triples. Ezequiel Garcia added four outside baskets and 20 points. Purdy ends its season at 17-11.
College Heights will meet No. 1 seed Marionville, which improved to 25-2 with a 77-50 win over fifth-seeded Verona, for the district championship at 6 p.m. Friday.
