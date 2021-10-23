JASPER, Mo. — New year, same ole College Heights.
The top-seeded Cougars topped fifth-seeded Liberal 3-0 by scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-20 on Saturday in a Class 1 District 9 semifinal volleyball matchup inside Jasper High School's Gymnasium.
With the victory, College Heights (16-13-2) is back in the district finals for the fourth consecutive season. Mary Colin's Cougars play second-seeded Jasper at 7 p.m. Monday.
Leading College Heights against the Bulldogs was junior Addie Lawrence, who slammed a team-high 15 kills. Lauren Ukena and Libby Fanning added five kills apiece.
Sophomore Maddy Colin was tops with 24 assists, while Ukena paced the defense with 24 digs.
The Cougars are looking to capture their second straight district championship.
In other district volleyball semifinal contests, third-seeded Lamar knocked off second-seeded Mount Vernon 3-1 (22-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-19) in the Class 3 District 12 semifinals on Thursday.
The Tigers will take on top-seeded El Dorado Springs for the district title at 6 p.m. Monday in Mount Vernon.
Diamond and Sarcoxie will face off for the Class 2 District 11 title on Monday at 6:30 in Diamond.
The top-seeded Wildcats swept fourth-seeded Marionville 3-0 (25-5, 25-23, 25-15) in their semifinal game. The third-seeded Bears took down second-seeded Pierce City 3-0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-19).
