College Heights Christian School achieved its goal while winning the Class 1 District 7 cross country meet on Saturday in Lamar.
All seven runners for the Cougars finished among the top-15, giving CHC a near-perfect team score of 17 and its third consecutive district championship. Kingsville was second with 56 points, and Liberal was third with 64.
Grace Bishop, a senior for College Heights, led the pack in a time of 21:07 and winning by more than a minute. It was her second district title in three years. Teammate Klohe Burk was third, Jayli Johnson fifth, Madelynn Jordan ninth, Shelbi Post 11th, Avery Parker 13th and Madi Carson 15th.
"Grace ran very well today," CHC coach Phillip Jordan said. "We ran the way I expected them to run. It was windy, so I knew the times would not be what they hoped it would be. Still, the girls ran well and went out and competed. Having all seven in the top-15 was a goal."
Kendall Ramsey of McAuley Catholic and Sarah Mueller of Thomas Jefferson placed fourth and sixth, respectively, to qualify for the state meet, scheduled on Saturday in Columbia.
Other state qualifiers included Oliva Moss of Jasper, Madison Garren of Sheldon and Abby Barton of Liberal.
Liberal won a three-team battle for the boys team title with 63 points, followed by Montrose 67 and Kingsville 68.
The Bulldogs had three runners in the top-10 as Bryson Overstreet was sixth, Rowdy Myers ninth and Max Dingman 10th.
Individual state qualifiers included Hunter Hinds of Jasper (second), Zane Johnson of Wheaton (fifth), Kip Atteberry of Thomas Jefferson (seventh), Lance Greenwell of Wheaton (13th) and Caleb Quade of College Heights (14th).
