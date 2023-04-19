The College Heights Christian School claimed team titles for both the boys and girls during the Ozark 7 Conference championships on Wednesday at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
The College Heights girls finished with 232 team points, to best the runner-up Thomas Jefferson Cavaliers, who finished with 157.5 points. The McAuley Catholic High School Warriors were third with 62 points.
The boys finished with 199 points, ahead of Thomas Jefferson's 145 team points. The McAuley boys finished third with 97 points.
College Heights senior Jayli Johnson controlled the sprints on the girls side, with first place finishes in the 100-meter, 200 and 400. Johnson also finished first in the javelin and added another conference title as part of the Cougars' 4x800-meter relay team that took first.
On the boys side, College Heights jumpers ruled the day, with Caleb Quade claiming first in the high jump, long jump and triple jump. The Cougars also finished second in each event, with Logan Decker claiming second in the high jump and long jump, and Ethan Ukena placing second in the triple jump.
McAuley's Kendall Ramsey was leading the way in distance events with top finishes in the 1600-meter, 800 and 3200 events.
Thomas Jefferson 2022 state medalist Kip Atteberry also placed first in all three distance events (1600, 800 and 3200) in the boys division.
Quade got the Cougars started with a top finish in the high jump (1.75 meters). His teammate, Decker, finished second at 1.70. Thomas Jefferson's Eann Espinoza claimed bronze with a 1.5 jump.
Quade (6.27 meters) and Decker (5.66 meters) also bested Exeter's Josue Alcaraz (5.38 meters) in the boys long jump for another 1-2 finish.
In the girls high jump, the Cougars finished with two of the top three performances. College Heights' Maddy Colin won the conference title with a leap of 1.4 meters. Thomas Jefferson's Gabbi Heibert finished with 1.35 and Cougar freshman Bailey Peoples finished third with a jump of 1.3.
Heibert responded to her runner-up finish in the high jump (4.46) with a first-place finish in the long jump. College Heights' Allie Stout finished second (4.15) and Peoples and Thomas Jefferson's Avery Hocker tied for third place (4.04.)
Quade completed his sweep in the jumps with a top finish in the boys triple jump (12.92). Teammate Ethan Ukena claimed second place with 11.93, and Verona's Noah Freiburger took third with a jump of 10.2.
The College Heights girls claimed two of the three top spots in the girls triple jump. Peoples (9.06) out jumped Thomas Jefferson's Hocker (8.72) while College Heights' Isabelle Clevenger finished third (8.11.)
In the girls shot put, Wheaton's Jenny Par (9.43) finished ahead of Thomas Jefferson's Lannah Grigg (9.28) and Verona's Whitlee Cornelison (8.99).
Thomas Jefferson's Jay Ball finished third in the boys shot put (11.04) behind Wheaton's Steven Chavis (12.67) and Verona's Marco Castillo (12.20).
Ball rebounded to claim first place in the discus (34.06) ahead of teammate Benjamin Carroll (29.10) and Chavis (27.69).
Lannah Grigg earned a conference title for the Cavaliers in the girls discus, with a throw of 29.81, well ahead of College Heights runner-up Colin (21.78) and Wheaton's Par (20.97).
A young McAuley tandem of Roscoe Miller and Max Anreder placed first and second, respectively in the boys javelin throw. Miller, a sophomore threw 32.79 for the top finish, Freshman teammate Max Anreder claimed second place (29.75) ahead of Wheaton's Hayden Royer (28.83).
College Heights' Johnson led the girls javelin (21.20) followed by teammate Colin (19.59) and Thomas Jefferson's Grigg (17.99).
The Cougar 4x800 relay team of Maria Anderegg, Johnson, Amelia Hagale and Lauren Ukena took the conference title with a 12:53.36 finish. Thomas Jefferson took second place (13:43.60).
McAuley's Alex Bohachick, Connor Taffner, Drew Zeb and Michael Parrigon combined to win the boys 4x800 with a time of 9:34.55. College Heights finished second (9:50.30) and Thomas Jefferson placed third (10.24.18).
College Heights freshman Jesalin Bever (:18.59) led a 1-2 finish with teammate Ukena (:20.3) in the girls 100m hurdles. McAuley's Brooke Righter recorded a :20.9 — good enough for third place.
Wheaton's Fernando Gonzalez's 18.10 finish in the boys 110m hurdles topped Thomas Jefferson's Sheraz Anis (:18.61) and College Heights' Steven Calandro (:19.15).
The Cougars claimed three of the top four spots in the 100m girls event. Johnson (:13.97) bested teammate Ukena (:14.11), Thomas Jefferson's Nico Carlson (:14.63) and fourth-place College Heights finisher Amelia Hagale (:15.00.)
In the boys 100m, Cavaliers sprinter Tyler Brouhard won a conference title with a :12.49 finish. College Heights' Decker placed second with :12.60 and Wheaton's Gonzalez was third with a :12.76 mark.
The College Heights girls 4x200m team (Hagale, Peoples, Lackey and O'Malley) added another top finish for the Cougars with a 2:09.10 finish. Exeter finished second at 2:13.90 and McAuley placed third at 2:14.50.
The Cougars also claimed first in the boys' 4x200m. event, when Colsen Dickens, Quade, Ethan Ukena and Decker combined for a 1:39 finish. The Cavaliers (1:43.81) placed second and Verona (1:47.23) claimed third place.
McAuley's Ramsey (5:57.50) topped second place finisher Anderegg (6:04.10) of College Heights, and Thomas Jefferson's Sarah Mueller (6:33.80.) for first place in the 1600 girls event. Ramsey's 10 team points were eclipsed by 12 total team points by Thomas Jefferson as they finished third (Mueller), fourth (Macie Shifferd, 6:59.8) and fifth (Seto, 7:04.4.)
Thomas Jefferson's Atteberry (4:48.42) edged out McAuley's Parrigon (4:49.16) in the boys 1600. Braden Honeywell-Lynch (5:17.40) finished third for the Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers squad of Haley Orr, Hocker, Heibert and Carlson took the title in the girls 4x100 (:57.5,) topping College Heights (:59.30) and McAuley (1:02.80).
In the boys 4x100, the Cougars prevailed with Dickens, Levi Durling, Ethan Ukena and Decker combining for a :48.35 finish, besting McAuley (:50.32) and Verona (:51.03).
Johnson logged another first-place finish for College Heights in the girls 400 (1:07.06). Exeter's Kaylyn Weiser finished second (1:13.56) and Thomas Jefferson's Leah Studer was third (1:17.86).
College Heights' Ethan Ukena was first across the tape in the boys 400m with a :55.90 finish. McAuley's Bohachick was second (:56) and Durling (56.10) added third-place points for the Cougars.
College Heights added another 1-2 finish for the girls, when Bever (:50.6) won the 300 hurdles. Teammate Lauren Ukena placed second (:52.40) and Thomas Jefferson's Hiebert (:58.1) finished third.
In the boys 300 hurdles, Wheaton's Gonzalez placed first (:45.50), College Heights' Steven Calandro (:45.80) finished second and Thomas Jefferson's Anis (:46.6) was third.
McAuley's Ramsey claimed another conference title, this time in the girls 800 (2:44.09) as she topped Anderegg of College Heights (2:49.26) and Thomas Jefferson's Mueller (2:51.29).
Atteberry won the boys 800 with a 2:11.03 mark McAuley's Parrigon (2:15.8) was second and College Heights' Derrick McMillan was third with a 2:23.43.
The Cougar girls swept the girls 200 race with a 1-2-3 finish from Johnson (:27.9), Ukena (:28.9) and Bever (:29.3).
Ramsey claimed more hardware with a 3200 win for the McAuley girls. Her 13:20.10 finish topped Thomas Jefferson's Shifferd (13:49.20) and College Heights' Anderegg (13:58.9).
In the boys 3200, Atteberry bested Parrigon (11:06.00) of McAuley and Cougar Josiah Thomas (11:51.00).
Thomas Jefferson's Studer, Orr, Joseph and Carlson combined to win the girls 4x400 relay with a time of 5:01.86. College Heights was second (5:18.92) and McAuley (5:29.87) settled for third place.
In the final event of the day, McAuley's Bohachick, Taffner, Jones and Parrigon captured the boys 4x400 relay with a 3:54.50 finish. College Heights was second at 4:01.00 and the Cavaliers claimed third with 4:09.00.
Rounding out team scoring for the girls was fourth place Exeter with 25 points, Wheaton with 21 points, Verona with 17 and Golden City with 5.
Wheaton placed fourth in the boys division with 52 points, followed by Verona with 30 and Exeter with 16.
