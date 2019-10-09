The College Heights girls tennis team fell one or two wins shy of claiming its first district championship in each of the three previous seasons.
On Wednesday, the Cougars got over the hump.
With two doubles wins and three singles triumphs, unbeaten College Heights knocked off Thomas Jefferson Independent 5-1 in the Class 1 District 11 championship at Joplin Athletic Complex. With the triumph, the Cougars (13-0) punched their tickets to a Class 1 state sectional to take on the victor out of District 9 on Oct. 19.
“This is my fourth year as the head coach at College Heights, and every year we got a little bit better,” CHC coach Scott Yount said. “We’ve basically finished third the last three seasons or so. To break through that wall and win the first district championship in school history, it’s definitely an accomplishment our girls won’t forget. I’m very proud of them.”
The Cougars held a 2-1 lead over Thomas Jefferson (4-6) after doubles play. The CHC team of Taylor Dunham and Jaira Glaser defeated Juliana Joseph and Sydney Stamps 8-4, while Tessa Greenhouse and Jem Kionisala also picked up a victory for College Heights with an 8-4 win over Gabriella Laird and Victoria Henson-Miyauchi.
TJ picked up a doubles win from Audrey Neighmond and Johanna Jeyearaj, who knocked off Grace Sanderson and Makenna Lewis 8-0.
The Cavaliers then claimed three wins the first three singles matches that were completed to ice away the championship triumph.
Sanderson was the first to claim a singles win, defeating Jeyaraj 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
“Grace Sanderson’s win was a big one for us,” Yount said. “I didn’t know which direction it was going to go. She recently moved from the No. 3 spot to the No. 2 spot. (Jeyaraj) took second place at individual districts a season ago, and we knew that was going to be a tough match. It was a 3-set match and we were down after the first set. But Grace fought hard, came back and never gave up.”
Also picking up singles wins for College Heights were Kionisola, a 7-5, 6-3 victor over Laird, as well as Jaira Glaser, who defeated Henson-Miyauchi 6-1, 6-1.
“I think the difference this year has been our senior leadership and experience,” Yount said. “Just the fact that most of them have been on this team for so long, it’s just allowed them to get better and gel.”
College Heights and Thomas Jefferson compete in the individual district tournament on Friday. The tournament will be played at Thomas Jefferson as well as Millennium Family Fitness in Joplin.
