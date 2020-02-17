Emmy Colin poured in 30 points, and the College Heights Christian girls basketball team never trailed in defeating visiting Golden City 74-37 on Monday night.
The win completed an undefeated Ozark 7 Conference season for the Cougars (22-2, 6-0 Ozark 7), who also set a program record for wins in a season.
Colin, a 5-foot-7 senior point guard, had 10 assists, six rebounds and four steals to go with her scoring output.
Makenna Lewis added 10 points for the Cougars, who led 38-22 at halftime.
Kyndall Scott topped Golden City with 16 points.
College Heights held a scoring advantage of 27-4 in the third quarter to help seal the victory.
"Our second-half defense was incredible, and we held them to three field goals in that second half," said College Heights coach John Blankenship.
The Cougars will play at Sarcoxie at 6 p.m. Thursday.
College Heights then begins district play next Monday. The top-seeded Cougars will take on either No. 8 Thomas Jefferson or No. 9 Diamond at 4 p.m. next Monday at Webb City High School.
