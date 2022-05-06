College Heights’ baseball team will open as the fourth-seed and take on fifth-seeded Jasper in the Class 2 District 12 tournament at Miller.

First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. on May 13.

With a first-round bye, top-seeded Marionville awaits the winner of that game in the semifinals at 4 on May 16.

The other quarterfinal game pairs third-seeded Skyline versus sixth-seeded and host Miller at 11 a.m. next Friday.

Second-seeded Ash Grove received the other first-round bye and will play the winner of that game at 6 on May 16.

The district title game will be played a day later at 6.

