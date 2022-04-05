The College Heights Christian (with McAuley Catholic) softball team keeps on winning.
College Heights (6-1) topped Lamar 8-1 on Tuesday afternoon at home behind stellar pitching and offense.
Maddy Colin went the distance, striking out eight batters and allowing one run (zero earned) on three hits.
The Cougars offense rapped 14 hits with catcher Jayli Johnson leading the way with three hits and two RBI. Addie Lawrence and Aaliyah Perez drove in two runs apiece while collecting a pair of hits.
Lilly Weber took the loss for Lamar. Recording hits for the Tigers was Ashlyn Stettler, Olivia and Lillian Snodgrass.
College Heights plays at Diamond on Friday — a rematch of last year's Class 2 state quarterfinals.
