CLEVER, Mo. — College Heights Christian's Jayli Johnson had a solid showing at the Clever Invitational on Thursday.
Johnson crossed the line with a time of 22:04 to place 14th, pacing the Cougars on the girls side.
Blue Eye's Riley Arnold took the individual title with a time of 19:30. Lamar's Kiersten Potter placed second and Aurora's Kaci Singer came in fourth.
East Newton won the team title with a score of 55.
Also for College Heights, Madi Carson placed 78th while Sophia and Stella Moore came in 93rd and 108th, respectively.
McAuley Catholic's Kendall Ramsey placed 81st.
On the boys side, Michael Parrigon placed 32nd with a time of 19:00. Phillip Motazedi came in 65th, while Armando Alberto was 69th and Drew Zeb was 93rd.
In addition, Kevin Tran finished 122nd, while Kable Reichardt 125th and Cliff Nolan at 126th. The Cougars' lone runner, Caleb Quade, placed 39th.
Stockton took the team title with a score of 43.
