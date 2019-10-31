WEBB CITY, Mo. — New Covenant Academy scored in the second overtime to beat College Heights Christian 1-0 on Thursday in high school boys soccer action.
The match was moved to the Webb City High School field because of wet conditions.
College Heights' Jacob Bogar was busy in goal, registering 21 saves.
The Cougars (6-12) are the fourth seed in next week's Class 1 District 6 tournament at the Cooper Complex in Springfield. College Heights plays Thomas Jefferson in a first-round match at 5 p.m. Monday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.