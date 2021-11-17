Despite graduating an impactful senior class from the 2020-21 campaign, the College Heights Christian girls basketball plans to add to a well-constructed legacy that those graduates left behind.
The Cougars were led by a group of players who truly left their mark on the program. The class featured four all-conference honorees in Grace Bishop, Lainey Lett, Catie Secker and Kaynahn Burk.
"Last year's seniors helped turn our program around beginning their freshman year," College Heights coach John Blankenship said. "They learned the system quickly and by their junior year things were on autopilot. They really bought into the defensive mindset I wanted to establish. They understood defense would be the pathway to championships."
"They averaged 20 wins a season over their four years. They provided leadership, encouragement, accountability, integrity and sustained the elevated work ethic that we challenged them with. Their legacy was creating a new culture for our basketball program that my current team wants to continue. Their talent and leadership will be missed tremendously, but their legacy will continue to strengthen our program."
Top returners for Blankenship will be juniors Jayli Johnson and Addie Lawrence.
Johnson averaged 6.5 points per game last year as a sophomore. The point guard added 3-plus assists, rebounds and steals a game.
Lawrence tallied 2.5 ppg, and 2.8 rpg with 1 steal per contest at the post position.
Another key leader for the Cougars will be junior guard Lauren Ukena. Blankenship mentioned Ukena and other returners that could make an impact this season but didn't log many minutes last year to accumulate many stats.
"I'm expecting Jayli, Lauren, and Addie to continue to build on the legacy left by last year's seniors," Blankenship said. "They are a talented and athletic group of juniors. They are great kids with great attitudes and also possess a strong work ethic. They will need to really step up and be leaders this year."
Blankenship added that Lawrence will be missed at the beginning of the season while she rests and recovers from a knee injury.
Sophomore Maddy Colin is the only other returning player from the senior-heavy squad of last year that saw significant playing time.
Blankenship expects Colin's toughness and aggression to really help with rebounding and interior scoring. Colin will play as a guard and a post.
College Heights doesn't expect to stray away from the defense-first play style that has earned them 20-win seasons over the past four years.
"We hope to continue building off last year's strengths, which were our defense and transition game," Blankenship said. "We will still have some very good quickness. Time will tell if we will have the depth to sustain the up-tempo style of play we have used the last few years that led to a great deal of success."
After losing what Blankenship considered 'a strong senior class', the Cougars will have their work cut out to try and match a 48-6 record the program sustained over the past two seasons.
"That’s a high bar to reach again, but this group wants to win and they will work hard," Blankenship said. "We are rebuilding, but I think this team will find it’s identity quickly and work well together."
College Heights opens the season at Providence Academy on Friday.
