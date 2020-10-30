College Heights Christian hopes for more action in today's Class 1 sectional volleyball tournament than it had in the district tournament.
The Cougars (23-3) face Summersville (10-10-6) at 3:30 p.m. today at Blue Eye. Lesterville (22-10-2) plays Blue Eye (14-9-1) in the opening match at 1:30, and the winners clash in a quarterfinal match at approximately 5:30.
Earlier this week the Cougars earned their first district championship since the 2010 team took fourth place in the Class 2 state tournament. CHC also finished third in state in 2009.
College Heights, playing in Class 1 for the first time, had to play only one match to win the district crown, beating neighboring school Thomas Jefferson in the final at Verona.
“It was a little bit odd,” CHC coach Mary Colin said. “We played against Diamond (the previous) Thursday (to complete the regular season), and then we had a bye in the first round (of district). Then Wheaton had to forfeit for COVID reasons, so we only played one match. I know it’s hard for the teams to have to play a bunch, but sometimes it’s good to play. So it was interesting going in without having played in four days.
“Considering that, I thought they played well. They were ready. Their mindsets were ready, and they definitely went in with the spirit of performing what they had practiced to do all year.”
The Cougars' starting lineup consists of Catie Secker and Lainey Lett at outside hitters, Layne Jackson and Emma Woodford in the middle, Addie Lawrence at right side, Sarah Painter at setter and Avery Good at setter. All are seniors except Lawrence, a sophomore.
Sophomore Lauren Ukena and senior Zipporah Jones are defensive specialists.
Lett leads the Cougars with 237 kills, followed by Secker 156 and Jackson 102. Secker has served 55 aces, Jackson has 36 blocks, and Painter has 549 assists. Secker and Good lead the defense with 375 and 360 digs, respectively.
College Heights has won six straight matches since back-to-back losses to McDonald County and Sarcoxie in the McDonald County Mustang Invitational. The Cougars also lost to Nevada in the El Dorado Springs Tournament.
"This season was different with COVID where we really found ourselves playing day-to-day where traditionally you gear your season toward the end," Colin said. "We did that, too, but with the balance of let’s have fun playing today because we don’t know if we get to play tomorrow.
“We’re excited,” Colin said. “This is a great group of girls. I’m excited to see how they perform, how they step up and come together. It will be fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.