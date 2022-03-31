GALENA, Kan. — The College Heights Christian track and field teams came away with a pair of runner-up finishes on Thursday afternoon at the Galena Relays.
College Heights boys finished with a team score of 65 points, placing just behind winner Riverton with 78.
On the girls side, the Cougars were second with 64 points. The Rams completed the sweep by taking first with a score of 80.
McAuley Catholic and Thomas Jefferson Independent were also among teams in Galena on Thursday.
College Heights won several individual events with Matt Williams and Colsen Dickens winning the 100-meter dash and 400, respectively.
On the girls side, sophomore Addie Lawrence capped off quite a first week by winning three more events — the 100, 200 and 400.
Both College Heights’ boys and girls squads won 4x400 relays.
McAuley boys had a good showing with a ninth-place finish. Michael Parrigon highlighted the team by placing second in the 800 and 1600, while Kloee Williamson was third in the 200 and the triple jump.
The Warriors took second in the 4x400 relay race on the boys side.
TJ boys were 10th in the team standings, led by junior standout Kip Atteberry who won the 800 and 1600.
