At one point, it seemed like Grace Bishop was primed to take over all of College Heights Christian’s scoring duties for the rest of the night.
Not far removed from surpassing the 1,000-point mark for her career, the senior combo guard scored 14 straight points in the midst of a 22-4 run by the Cougars, who went on to claim a 57-29 win over McAuley Catholic for the girls championship of the McAuley Warrior Classic on Saturday night.
“She’s been incredibly consistent for us this year,” College Heights coach John Blankenship said. “She’s kind of our go-to player whenever we need a score. We can always count on her to either get a basket or draw a foul or at least get a high-percentage shot off for us. … Her outside shooting has improved a good deal, but she’s at her best when she’s slicing and cutting the lane and finishing around the basket.”
And as Bishop went, the College Heights offense went.
Bishop had a relatively quiet first half as the Cougars (19-2) struggled to generate much separation from McAuley (14-7) on the scoreboard. An 8-0 run by College Heights in the second quarter marked the game’s first true momentum swing. But by halftime, McAuley was still within striking distance as the Cougars held an 18-13 lead.
Then the second half arrived, and Bishop caught fire. She scored 18 of her game-high 25 points in the final two stanzas, helping College Heights jump out to a 40-17 lead at the end of the third quarter and a 47-19 lead midway through the fourth.
The triumph marked College Height’s third tournament title this season and its ninth consecutive win.
“Anytime you play in three championship games in three tournaments, it says a lot,” Blankenship said. “But to win all three championships, I couldn’t be prouder of our team.”
While College Heights managed to get itself out of its offensive funk in the second half, scoring proved to be a struggle for McAuley for most of the night. The Warriors finished with their lowest point total of the season.
“This championship game was not our best by any stretch,” McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “That’s a really good team over there. There’s a reason they’re state-ranked and have only lost two games all year. John does a really good job with their defense, and they put you in situations where you feel uncomfortable, and that’s what our girls felt basically the entire game.”
The Cougars limited McAuley’s top two offensive threats to a combined 19 points, as Kayleigh Teeter finished with 11 points and Kennedy DeRuy eight points.
McAuley went 2-1 en route to its runner-up finish at its home tourney.
“Overall in the tournament, I thought we played pretty good,” Howard said. “I mean, our first two games, I thought we came out with some good energy, especially in that second game (48-37 win) against a tough Lamar team. I thought we played really well against them and got the crowd into it.”
Lainey Left scored 14 points and Catie Secker eight points for College Heights, which won all three of its games at the Warrior Classic by at least 18 points.
“They (McAuley) are a very, very good team,” Blankenship said. “Coach Howard does a great job with his kids, and they’ll bounce back. We play them again next Friday, and he’ll have them ready to go. I always respect what he does with his team, and his players are tough.”
