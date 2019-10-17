Once College Heights Christian grabbed the momentum, the Cougars never relinquished it.
Fueled by a rally late in the first set, the Cougars defeated Wheaton 25-23, 25-7 on Thursday night in the CHCS gymnasium and secured their second straight Ozark 7 Conference volleyball crown.
The Cougars (23-1-1) marched undefeated through the league schedule at 6-0, and Wheaton (17-7-1, 4-1 Ozark 7), has one league match left next Thursday at McAuley Catholic.
The Bulldogs scored the first three points of the match and maintained the lead for most of the first set. The Cougars pulled within one point nine times in the set. and Wheaton protected its lead the first eight times.
Wheaton led 23-20 after a block by Monica Hinojosa, but College Heights used kills by Addy Thomas, Catie Secker and Riley Chaffee to produce the first tie at 23-23. Thomas then served an ace to put CHC ahead for the first time, and the Cougars won the set on a hitting error by the Bulldogs.
The second set was all College Heights as Emmy Colin served the first six points. Wheaton never got closer than five points, and the Cougars' Secker had five aces during a late nine-point serving run, and Lainey Lett's kill ended the match.
"We came out early with some errors, and that set us back," Cougars coach Mary Colin said. "Wheaton is so well-coached and is such a good team. It was back and forth, offense and defense on both ends, and then momentum gave us some energy at the end of Set 1. Then in Set 2 we felt like we had a good strategy going in. Emmy came out and served six points."
"I don't think that second set was indicative of how we play," Wheaton coach Robert Creekmore said. "Our team had some momentum in the first set, and you feel like you let it slip. Then you come out and you're flat, and then all of a sudden they get on one service run and now you're (behind) 7-2 and you're in trouble.
"For the season our girls have had a little trouble when you get a little dip, making it a little dip instead of an avalanche when it starts snowballing. Volleyball is the biggest momentum sport I've ever been around. As soon as it switches, every ball that hits the net goes over the net. Every ball that we scramble and go dig it, it lands two inches out of bounds. That would have been a huge momentum play to get us back in, but it goes just out of bounds and crushes them even more."
Lett slammed 11 kills to lead the Cougars. Other leaders included Emmy Colin with nine points, three aces and 13 digs, Secker with eight points, five aces and six kills and Thomas with seven points and 20 assists.
Secker, Riley Chaffee and Lett were strong at the net midway through the second set as the lead grew to double digits.
"Once we get in system, it's hard (to stop) because they can get up," Coach Colin said. "And then serving is our thing. We've been working hard at it, and when they serve where I tell them to, it definitely helps change some things."
For Wheaton, Allie Reed had three kills, and Hinojosa had two kills and three blocks.
"We came in expecting to win," Creekmore said. "We felt confident. It's a matter if our girls can find the energy to support each other with the emotion that really drives them — and this is a really emotion-driven team. You can see it on their face — they don't have very good poker faces. When it's going good, they jump higher and swing harder. But finding a way to turn it around (can be hard)."
