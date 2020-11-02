Head coach Mary Colin challenged her College Heights Christian team to finish the season playing its best volleyball.
And the Cougars didn’t disappoint.
Although CHC’s season came to an end on Saturday, Colin said the Cougars were in peak form as they battled their way to a 1-1 showing in the first two rounds of the Class 1 girls state tournament at Blue Eye High School.
College Heights, the champion out of District 8, picked up a 3-1 win (25-13, 25-22, 16-25, 25-15) over Summersville in the sectional round before falling 3-0 (16-25,17-25, 22-25) to Lesterville in the quarterfinals.
The Cougars finished the year with a 24-4 record, marking their program’s third 20-win season of the last four years.
“I was one proud coach,” Colin said. “Our girls played extremely hard and didn’t stop fighting till the last point of the season. At one point I called a timeout and told them, ‘You have to rally and fight point for point. The more rallies you win, the longer you get to play. And you guys love this game.’ And by golly, that’s what they did all day.”
College Heights began the day with a sectional-round matchup with Summerville and dominated the first two sets before closing out the match victory in the fourth set.
“They battled us, and it was fun and exciting and competitive,” Colin said. “We did our thing. I felt like we served well, strategically put the ball where we wanted it. Our offensive line was solid — Catie Secker and Lainey Lett on the outside, Emma Woodford and Layne Jackson in the middle. And then a sophomore, Addie Lawrence, came over on the right side for us and did well.”
Colin said the Cougars had a wakeup call in the third set as they let their guard down in an eventual nine-point loss. College Heights, however, responded in the fourth with a 10-point win to ice the match victory.
“The third set almost felt like maybe some fatigue set in or we just got too relaxed,” Colin said. “So losing that set was enough to re-trigger our energy and momentum. We came back in that fourth set and didn’t leave any doubt.”
Lett tallied a team-high 21 kills in the win, while Secker recorded eight kills, three aces and 36 digs. Painter chipped in 41 assists and Jackson 20 serve points.
The Cougars then advanced to the quarterfinals to take on a Lesterville team that featured an aggressive and formidable attack.
“Lesterville was very, very solid,” Colin said. “They had two really strong outside hitters who played opposite of each other and a really strong setter that just fed them the ball. And they both played middle back so if they weren’t able to set up their outside hitter in the front row, they’d set up the other outside hitter on the back row. They ran really aggressive attacks out of the back row.
“I felt like our girls really stepped up to the challenge. So, playing the most competitive match they played all season, they had to speed up their game, which they did. But, boy, Lainey Lett and Catie Secker just started hitting the ball hard. They just responded like, ‘OK, if you’re going to hit it hard, then we’re going to hit it hard back.’ So that was really fun.”
After falling in a 2-0 hole in the match, Colin opted to switch up the Cougars’ defensive scheme in the third set by setting up a triple block against Lesterville’s outside hitters.
The plan worked, leading to a more competitive set that saw Lesterville take a timeout late in the series to stymie the momentum that College Heights had built.
“Avery Good, our libero, had her best match of the year,” Colin said. “Like, just played awesome. They were pounding the ball at us and we were returning it and keeping it in play. Every one got some action in that match. … Our girls went out and made Lesterville nervous, and Lesterville had to call a timeout to stop our momentum. So that was exciting. It was like, ‘Hey, we at least have them thinking twice.’”
In the end, the Cougars couldn’t keep pace with the Lesterville attack and ended up falling by three points in the third and final set.
Secker finished with eight kills and 11 digs, while Lett tallied seven kills, Painter 24 assists and Jackson nine serve points.
“Our girls left everything out on the court, and that’s all you can ask of your team as a coach,” Colin said. “They represented our school and the program well, and we’re all very proud.”
On the day, Avery Good, Kaynahn Burk and Lauren Ukena combined for 64 digs, while Woodford, Jackson and Lawrence combined for 26 kills.
