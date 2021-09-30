Behind a combined 31 kills from Lauren Ukena and Addie Lawrence, the College Heights volleyball dispatched Thomas Jefferson 3-0 on Thursday night at home.
The Cougars (11-5-1) defeated the Cavaliers by scores of 25-8, 25-6 and 25-20.
Ukena led College Heights with 19 kills, while Lawrence had 12. Maddy Colin handed out 36 assists.
Lindsay Griesemer paced the defense with 18 digs, and Ava Masena had six aces.
College Heights plays at Verona at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
