The College Heights volleyball team swept McAuley Catholic by scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-9 on Thursday night at home.
Leading the Warriors was Addie Lawrence who slammed 16 kills. Lauren Ukena added 14 kills.
Maddy Colin handed out a team-high 31 assists, while Ava Masena paced the defense with 15 digs.
College Heights competes in the El Dorado Springs Invitational on Saturday while McAuley travels to play at Exeter on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.