The College Heights Christian volleyball team is headed back to a district championship match.
The second-seeded Cougars swept third-seeded McAuley Catholic 3-0 in the Class 1 District 11 semifinals on Saturday afternoon at Thomas Jefferson Fieldhouse.
College Heights, improving to 23-9-2 overall, will play top-seeded Jasper at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the title game. The Eagles (24-8-3) swept fourth-seeded Liberal 3-0 in the other district semifinal contest.
For the Cougars, individual set scores were 25-19, 25-10 and 25-15 against the Warriors.
“It was a super fun match. I thought our girls played really well,” College Heights coach Mary Colin said. “Three of them took the ACT, so we kept joking that they would come in mentally fatigued. They weren’t as energetically hyped as normal. But I thought they were very consistent and serious about getting the job done. It brought out a serious spirit to them. It worked for us. That was just fine.”
Addie Lawrence led College Heights at the net with 14 kills. Maddy Colin handed out a team-high 23 assists with six kills and six digs.
Lauren Ukena contributed nine digs, four kills and three aces, while Marley Woodford also had four kills. Ava Masena led the defense with 10 digs.
The Cougars got off to an ideal start. College Heights opened with a 7-4 advantage after a kill from Lawrence and swelled its lead to 17-13 when Masena collected an ace.
McAuley responded with a 7-3 run to trim the deficit to 20-17, but the Cougars closed out the set on a 5-1 burst to take a 1-0 series lead.
The second and third set was all College Heights. The Cougars led 10-5 early in the second set and finished on a 15-5 run, capped by another kill from Lawrence.
College Heights built a 10-6 advantage after a kill from Libby Fanning in the third set. The Cougars closed it out with a 15-9 run to clinch the win.
“There were a couple of mis-hits at first, which I’d like to blame on the vision of taking an ACT with your eyes and brain being so tired,” Colin said. “After that first set, we definitely got in a rhythm … I would definitely say our entire team improved while Addie was gone because everyone got more touches. Now that she’s back, they are still stepping. They all played well today. They all had to make special plays and we had really good teamwork.”
McAuley finished the season 21-15-2. The Warriors graduate just two seniors.
“I wish we would have taken at least one game off College Heights,” Warriors coach Sarah Nangle said. “That would have been fine, but honestly, I’m not upset with my girls. I think they battled hard, especially with losing our libero in the third set. That forced them to have to come together. I’m proud of them. I think we had a great season compared to last year. I’m excited and hopeful for next season.”
College Heights and Jasper are no strangers to playing each other this season. The Eagles went 2-1 against the Cougars during the regular season.
Tuesday’s district final meeting will be the fourth game played between the foes.
“Jasper is so, so good,” Colin said. “They are fun to watch. They are solid all the way around. It’s going to be a great match. It will be kill for kill and both teams will be in it to win it. It’s going to be a really fun match.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.