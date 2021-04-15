VERONA, Mo. — College Heights Christian pushed across seven runs in the third and fourth innings to earn a 9-5 victory over Verona on Thursday afternoon.
Josh Allen started the rally with an RBI double to left in the top of the third, and Ben Thomas and Nate Williams added RBI singles apiece. Bo Sitton capped the five-run third with a two-run single.
Ethan Coggeshell and Nick Breggeman came around to score on an error to account for the runs in the fourth.
Allen paced a 10-hit attack for the Cougars (4-5) with three hits and an RBI. Thomas went 2-for-4 with three RBI, while Sitton drove in two.
Breggeman, the winning pitcher, struck out five batters over five innings of one-run ball.
The Cougars play at Lockwood at 5 p.m. Monday.
