College Heights Christian boys basketball spread the wealth on Friday night in a road contest at Hermitage and earned a 62-53 victory.
The Cougars (5-1) were paced by Curtis Davenport who dropped in 20 points. Davenport had a supporting cast with Caleb Quade and Colson Dickens adding 17 and 13 points, respectively.
Dickens hit three 3-pointers and Davenport lined one up from outside.
CHC led 18-12 after the first quarter and won both the second and third quarters as well to build a comfortable 11-point lead heading into the final stanza.
Hermitage has fallen to 3-4 with the loss. They were led by Justice Yates with 17 and Justin Horn with 16. Yates knocked down five triples for a game high.
The Cougars are back in action on Monday at Galena (Kan.). The boys will start around 7:30 p.m. following the girls varsity game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.