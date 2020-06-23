PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State women’s basketball announced the addition of Courtney Moran as an assistant coach to Amanda Davied’s staff on Tuesday.
Moran joins the Gorillas as a replacement for former assistant coach Addy Roller, who left campus earlier this spring for an assistant coach position at her alma mater, Drury University.
"We can't wait to welcome Coach Moran into our program," Davied said in a press release. "She came with raving recommendations and a tremendous amount of respect from every coach within our network. I think she is a rising young coach known for her tireless work ethic, passion and energy for the game, and her investment in her players on and off the court.”
Moran comes to Pittsburg State after serving the past year as the director of basketball operations at the University of Nebraska Omaha. She brings four years of basketball coaching experience to the Gorillas program.
"First, I want to thank Coach Davied for giving me an opportunity to be on a great staff, coach an incredible group of young women and be at a place with a storied tradition and phenomenal culture," Moran said in the release. "From the minute my husband and I stepped foot on campus and in the Pittsburg community, we felt like we were at home. Words can't express the excitement I have to be the assistant women's basketball coach at Pittsburg State University and now part of the Gorilla family!"
Moran also served as recruiting coordinator and assistant coach at NCAA Division II member University of Sioux Falls during the 2018-19 season. Prior to USF, she spent two years as a graduate assistant coach at MIAA rival Northeastern State.
As a player, Moran was a two-year team captain at Oklahoma Wesleyan and was an all-conference selection her senior season. As a junior, she helped the Lady Eagles to the program's first ever NAIA National Tournament appearance.
