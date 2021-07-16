The Nevada Griffons season has come to an abrupt end following a positive COVID-19 test was reported within the Griffons organization on Friday.

The MINK League released a statement saying that after consulting with local health officials that it was determined a team would not be fielded in time for the MINK League playoffs.

As such, the rest of Nevada’s games have been cancelled.

Before Friday's announcement, the Griffons (14-16) sat in second place in the MINK League South Division, trailing the Sedalia Bombers (16-15) by 1 ½ games of first place.

The season’s cancellation also marks the end of Jason Jacome’s inaugural season at the helm at Nevada.

