The Nevada Griffons season has come to an abrupt end following a positive COVID-19 test was reported within the Griffons organization on Friday.
The MINK League released a statement saying that after consulting with local health officials that it was determined a team would not be fielded in time for the MINK League playoffs.
As such, the rest of Nevada’s games have been cancelled.
Before Friday's announcement, the Griffons (14-16) sat in second place in the MINK League South Division, trailing the Sedalia Bombers (16-15) by 1 ½ games of first place.
The season’s cancellation also marks the end of Jason Jacome’s inaugural season at the helm at Nevada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.