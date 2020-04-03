The threat of COVID-19 wiped out many sports events the Joplin Sports Authority had scheduled to come to town, and the calendar in April is almost empty.
“This current national emergency has gotten every part of our economy reeling,” said Craig Hull, JSA director. “The tourism industry is just one part of that. Of course, the sports travel and tourism industry is a component of the tourism industry. Hotels are struggling. Restaurants are struggling. Retail is struggling. Right now, this is a great lesson for Joplin on how important sports tourism is because there are a lot of businesses in this town — hotels, restaurants and retail — that relied on those customers who we brought in.
“It’s amazing how many phone calls and emails I get, ‘Craig, do you have anything coming.’ We lost two weekend tournaments at the end of March. We got six games of a national (NCCAA basketball) tournament in before it got canceled. We’ve lost four college postseason tournaments in the month of May. We’re just waiting ... every hour it changes and every day it changes.”
The NCCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament was scheduled for four days in March, but it was halted early in the second day.
Four more college tournaments scheduled in May have been lost after the NAIA and NJCAA canceled the remainder of their springs sports seasons. Three were baseball tournaments — the American Midwest Conference (NAIA) tournament and the NJCAA Region 16 and South Central District tournaments. The NJCAA Division II men’s golf championship was scheduled to be played at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.
Some organizations are hoping to play later this spring.
“We host USSSA weekend points tournaments,” Hull said. “They have been canceled in April, and they are waiting to see if we can get anything in May. The Missouri Christian School Athletic Association has its state baseball, track, golf and girls soccer state playoffs on April 30-May 2. They are holding out hope.”
Looking ahead, “We do not have an empty weekend from Memorial Day Weekend through the end of July,” Hull said. “All of that is still on as of this time. That includes Premier Baseball 13-Under Championship in June and Junior Championship in July. We have some 5-Tool Summer Showcase Events and some Mid-America Summer Showcase events, too.”
The economic impact of all these cancellations isn’t known right now.
“It’s hard to say how many room nights would have been generated,” Hull said. “Since 2014 we have generated over $6 million in economic impact from all our events annually. “We had more than 10,000 hotel room nights every year. Matter of fact, in 2014 we actually did 11,700 room nights. Last year we did like 11,500.
“We thought we might set a record this year with the NCCAA Tournament new this year, the junior college golf tournament, and the big one at Claythorne Lodge (in Columbus), the U.S. Open Sporting Clays Championship. That’s 1,110 shooters for 10 days. That brings a lot of money to town.”
Unfortunately, the U.S. Open at Claythorne Lodge has been postponed and rescheduled for June 7-13, 2021, according to the National Sporting Clays Association website.
“Obviously it’s unprecedented,” Hull said. “I’ve talked to sports commissioins from coast to coast. We trade text messages, phone calls. ... Everybody is trading notes and trying to figure out when this is going to end, and what’s our game plan afterwards.”
