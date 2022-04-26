WEBB CITY, Mo. — The story goes back a couple weeks ago that Flave Darnell was looking for something to generate energy in the dugout.
“Next thing we know, Aidan Brock shows up with a cowboy hat,” Darnell said.
That cowboy hat has become a staple of Webb City baseball as anytime a player scores a run, it is passed around to wear.
Sure enough, the Cardinals put the hat on display in a 17-2 victory over Carl Junction in four innings on Tuesday afternoon at Chuck Barnes Field.
Webb City (11-12, 4-2 COC) snapped a two-game skid with the victory.
“It has been a special piece to us since,” Cardinals leadoff hitter Eric Fitch said. “Every time we score, we put it on and it gets us rolling.”
The Cardinals scored early and often, plating seven runs across in the bottom of the first inning.
Kenley Hood started things off with an RBI single to left, while Brock followed with an RBI one-bagger to push the lead to 2-0.
Hood and Cade Wilson then came across to score on wild pitches. William Hayes broke open the game with a two-run triple to left center field as Webb City’s lead grew to 6-0.
Fitch capped the big inning with an RBI double deep to left field.
Then in the second, Carl Junction scored its only runs of the game when Dalton Mills came across after a hit by pitch with the bases loaded. Arlen Wakefield accounted for the Bulldogs’ final run, a run-scoring groundout.
It was all Cardinals after that point.
Webb City pushed the lead to 15-2 behind an eight-run third. Fitch, Cy Darnell, Hood and Jeremiah Leaming went on a string of producing four consecutive RBI singles to spark the rally.
On Leaming’s single, Hood scored on a Bulldog fielding error. Kaylor Darnell later added an RBI single out to left, while Hayes capped a three-hit, four RBI day with a two-run single to bring home Kaylor Darnell and Kolton Eilenstein.
At that point in the game, the passing of the cowboy hat started to stall out.
“It got kind of forgettable at times, which is a good thing,” Fitch said. “It’s just fun and a great time. It gets everybody up. It feels good.”
Webb City added two more runs in the fourth to complete the run rule.
A Crowder College signee, Cooper Crouch was stellar for the Cardinals. He hurled four hitless innings and punched out seven batters to go with four walks.
“Cooper settled in and ended up throwing more strikes later in the game,” Darnell said. “He’s hard to hit. He throws a firm, heavy ball. When he’s in the zone, he’s hard to hit.”
Webb City amassed 16 hits in the contest. Eight of the nine batters recorded at least a hit, including five with two or more knocks.
Hood went 3 for 4 with two RBI, while Cy Darnell added a trio of hits and one driven in. Fitch and Brock contributed two hits and drove in two each.
“We were aggressive on fastballs,” Darnell said. We talked about hitting fastballs early. We thought we might see a few more breaking balls, but we hunted fastballs early and didn’t allow him to get to his breaking ball. Shane (Diskin) is a good pitcher. That was nice to see us be aggressive early in counts.”
Added Fitch, “It shows we are finally picking up. We have been right there in a lot of games where one hit or two hits can win the game for us. To finally start to see those hits come together, it’s nice to look at.”
Diskin took the loss for the Bulldogs, who fell to 6-12 and 1-4 in the COC.
Afterwards, Darnell was recognized for picking up career win No. 300 earlier this month. Of course, a number of those wins came when he was the head coach at Carl Junction.
“It’s great,” Darnell said. “I had an awesome experience over at CJ. … It’s about all those relationships you build. Jake (Stevenson) was on our ‘09 team that made it to the Final Four and got second that year. He was a heck of a pitcher for us. I have a ton of respect for those guys. They are awesome.”
Webb City hosts Class 6 No. 2 Nixa at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday while Carl Junction entertains Ozark.
