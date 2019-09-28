SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Colby Cox and his Missouri Southern teammates grabbed the first-round lead on Saturday in the Augustana Invitational golf tournament at Elmwood Golf Course.
The Lions shot a four-man total of 296 and lead second-place Sioux Falls by four strokes. South Dakota School of Mines was third with 309, followed by Augustana 311, University of Manitoba 316 and Minnesota-Crookston 317.
Cox, a freshman from Muskogee, Oklahoma, topped the individual standings with a 1-under-par 71 and held a one-shot lead over Jacob Zosel of Sioux Falls.
Three more Lions made the top-10 as Logan Greer was third with a 73 and Jonathan Sanchez and Jon Lenz were tied for ninth at 76.
The final round will be played today.
WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT
The Lions sit in sixth place after one round with a 340 total.
Augustana leads the 10-team field with 312, just one stroke ahead of Sioux Falls and four in front of Northwest Missouri.
Missouri Southern's Kylie Carnes was tied for 18th place with an 81. McKayla Hussey shot an 85, Maggie Moore and Hannah Torres had 87s and Kenzie Kirkhart had 94.
Morgan Thiele matched par-72 to lead the individual standings, followed by McKayla Poppens of Augustana with 76 and teammate Molly Stevens with 77.
The final round is set for today.
