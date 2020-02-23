MARYVILLE, Mo. — Sydnee Crain hit a go-ahead jumper with 26 seconds left in overtime and the Pittsburg State women’s basketball team held on in the final seconds for a 77-76 win over Northwest Missouri on Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
The Gorillas improved to 16-9 overall and 12-5 in MIAA play. Pittsburg State is now in fourth place in the conference standings.
In a game that featured 18 lead changes, the visitors trailed 65-60 with 21 seconds left in regulation when Marina Bauza Rupert hit a 3-pointer. After Northwest’s Jayna Green connected on 1-of-2 free throws with 16 seconds left, Pittsburg State’s Meghan Maher drilled a game-tying 3-pointer just before the final horn to force overtime.
Kaylee DaMitz scored 14 points to lead the Gorillas, while Erin Davis had 13 and Crain added 12. Athena Alvarado contributed 11 rebounds and nine points.
The Gorillas shot 42 percent (28-of-66) and 53 percent from behind the arc (9-of-17).
Mallory McConkey scored a game-high 22 points to lead Northwest Missouri (11-15, 6-11 MIAA). The Bearcats shot 46 percent for the game (26-of-56).
Northwest’s Kendey Eaton missed a contested jumper at the end of the extra session.
NORTHWEST MEN WIN
The top-ranked Northwest Missouri men trailed at the half, but rode a big second half to a 73-64 win over Pittsburg State.
The Gorillas led 30-26 at halftime, holding Northwest to 32 percent shooting.
But the Bearcats turned it on in the second half, hitting 57 percent of their shot attempts (17-of-30), outscoring the Gorillas 47-34 after intermission.
Jah-Kobe Womack scored 18 points to lead Pittsburg State (9-17, 5-12 MIAA), while A.J. Walker added 16 and Dejon Waters had 11.
The Gorillas made 24-of-51 field goal attempts (47 percent), including 6-of-18 from 3-point range.
Northwest (26-1, 16-1 MIAA) received 25 points from Ryan Hawkins, while Trevor Hudgins added 16, all in the second half. Diego Bernard had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
The Bearcats hit 25-of-55 shots (46 percent).
The Gorillas host Lincoln on Wednesday, with the women’s game at 5:30 and the men to follow at 7:30.
