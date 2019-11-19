Crawford becomes Joplin's first state swimming champion

As a high school freshman, Alex Crawford was amazed at the performances he saw at the state swim meet.
“I remember seeing all these seniors posting really fast times, and I couldn’t see myself ever swimming that fast,” Crawford recalled. “When I was a freshman, I never imagined I could ever win a state title.”
A few years and a lot of hard work later, Crawford was the one touching the wall first and turning heads with an impressive time inside the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
A senior at Joplin High School, Crawford earned state gold in the 100-yard freestyle at this past Saturday’s MSHSAA Class 2 Swimming and Diving Championships.
For Crawford, it was a memorable and historic end to a stellar prep career.
“It was a good weekend for myself and for the whole team,” Crawford said. “I came in with a goal, and I accomplished it. It was a goal of mine since the beginning of the year. To accomplish it was a surreal feeling.”
Crawford is the first student-athlete from Joplin High School to win a state championship in swimming.
In Friday’s 100 freestyle preliminary race, Crawford finished second. But in the championship finals, he took first in 45.87 seconds. Eli Butters of St. Louis University High, who won the prelims Friday, finished second in 46.41.
“I guess I saved the best for last,” Crawford said. “I had another suit I put on, and I re-shaved. Then I just went out as hard as I could.”
In one of the final acts of his prep career, Crawford had his gold medal placed around his neck by Eagles coach Ali Stauffer before he ascended to the top spot on the awards podium.
“To see him on top of that podium was exciting,” Stauffer said. “And to see his reaction after the race, with a big smile on his face ... it was great to see him realize what he’d accomplished. It was a proud coach moment.”
Once on top of the podium, Crawford came to comprehend what he’d accomplished.
“All the hard work paid off,” he said. “There’s a lot of hours put into it, and it’s nice to see the finished product. It was a good feeling.”
Crawford gave the Joplin-area three different state champions as Carthage’s Brayden Cole and Nevada’s Ben Hines won Class 1 events. Crawford noted all three swim together with the Berzerker club team in Webb City.
Crawford also finished second in the 100 breaststroke to earn all-state honors in two events.
As a junior, Crawford finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle and sixth in the 100 backstroke. He also earned a pair of medals on two relays last fall.
With that, Crawford captured six state medals over the past two seasons.
As far as his future plans, Crawford said he’s been contacted by a number of college coaches, but he hasn’t made a decision just yet. He’ll spend the winter swimming with his club team and continue to weigh his options.
Stauffer noted Crawford has left his mark on the JHS swim program.
And that’s something Crawford never imagined back during his freshman year.
“Alex put in the time and hard work, and it paid off for him,” Stauffer said. “I’m really proud of him.”
