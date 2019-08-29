Crawford will lead Joplin swim team

The 2018 swim season was one to remember for Alex Crawford and the Joplin Eagles.
In the final act of a standout junior year, Crawford recorded four all-state finishes at the MSHSAA Class 2 swimming and diving championships.
One year later, as his senior season arrives, Eagles coach Ali Stauffer expects Crawford to be even better.
“I expect a lot out of Alex and he’s definitely going to be a team leader,” Stauffer said. “I know his ultimate goal is to win state in at least one of his events. He’s been working really hard because he has a big goal in sight. I think he can accomplish that goal if he continues to work hard.”
Crawford, who earned a medal in a pair of individual events and two relays, played a key role as the Eagles put together a memorable and historic ‘18 season. Joplin recorded six all-state finishes and placed 12th in Class 2.
“It was a really good season,” Stauffer said. “That was the best we’ve ever done at state. It was by far the best coaching experience I’ve had at state so far.”
Crawford finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle and was sixth in the 100 backstroke. Joplin’s 200 freestyle relay team of Crawford, Dario Pacini, Avery Oehlschlager and Ben Wardlow finished seventh, while Crawford, Oehlschlager, Picini and Wardlow placed eighth in the 200 medley relay.
Stauffer noted Crawford has the ability to stand out in nearly every event in the pool this fall. With that, Crawford could advance to state in different events than he did last year.
“We’ll see where his times fall in each event at the end of the season and go from there,” Stauffer said.
Oehlschlager and Picini graduated, but Wardlow returns.
Now a junior, Wardlow is another athlete who Stauffer expects to contribute nicely.
“His goal this year is to make the top 16 in both the 50 free and the 100 free,” Stauffer said. “I think he can do it. He’s been working hard and we’ve corrected his stroke.”
A promising newcomer to the program is Zane Reavley, a junior who qualified for state for Park Hill South earlier in his prep career.
“He’s definitely going to contribute to the team,” Stauffer said of Reavley, who advanced to state in the 500 freestyle in 2017.
Senior John Glenn also returns with varsity experience and accompanied the team to state last season as an alternate.
“He’ll definitely contribute to our ‘A’ relays,” Stauffer said.
The Eagles have 17 athletes out for the sport this fall.
Senior Michael Gray, juniors Kohl Cooper, Jonah Hensley, Ben Smith, Jak Stanley and Colin Vermillion, sophomores Trevor Blanken and Parker Reynolds and freshmen Jacob Glenn, Zane Newman, Devin Lawson, Michael Mancipe, Zane Newman and Wesley Sargent round out the roster.
Stauffer noted she’s been pleased with the team’s work in practice thus far.
“Everyone’s been working hard and their attitudes have been great,” Stauffer said. “The team chemistry has been really good and hopefully that continues. Now it’s about tuning up the little things and getting a little stronger in the water. We’re working on fine-tuning technique.”
The Eagles are scheduled to begin the season at today’s Nevada outdoor invitational. The action is scheduled to begin at 3 today at the Walton Aquatic Center.
AREA STANDOUTS
A number of area standouts will be back in the pool this fall.
Nevada junior Ben Hines is the defending Class 1 state champion in two events — the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. He never lost a race in either event last season. Hines also earned all-state honors with two relays (200 free, 200 medley).
Also at last year’s Class 1 state meet, Carthage senior Bradyen Cole earned all-state honors by placing third in the 100 breaststroke, while Monett senior Logan Umfleet was 12th in the 100 free. Webb City’s Antonio Pearce was 18th at last year’s state diving competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.