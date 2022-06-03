Lance Ward is one of the most decorated track athletes from Carl Junction High School.
His accolades as a Bulldog are jaw-dropping — eight-time state medalist, school record holder in the 200-meter dash (21.76 seconds), 400 (48.24) and two relays in the 4x200 (1:26) and 4x400 (3:20). Ward was named as a track Athlete of the Year twice as a junior in 2019.
Where is he now?
Ward’s knocking off the socks of his opponents at Harvard University — yes, the school with a mere 5% acceptance rate — in both the long and short sprints. Not just a phenomenal athlete, he is no slouch in the classroom.
He decided to “shoot for the stars” after getting a good score on his ACT his junior year and applied to Harvard. As they say, the rest is history.
“It has been quite the adjustment coming from Carl Junction, Missouri, to Boston, Massachusetts,” Ward said Friday evening after getting done with a neuroscience lab at Washington University in St. Louis. “But I’ve found it really great that there’s a lot of passionate people at (Harvard) that have their own interest. It has been really fun to get to know all of them. I have some great friends there. It has been good.
“The classes are challenging, but are also super rewarding. It has been really fun to give it my all with the friends I’ve made. It has been great. I’ve had a good time.”
Picking up where he left off
Ward went almost two years without running an official sprint.
His senior campaign at Carl Junction was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. And then the Ivy League canceled all athletic competition in what was supposed to be his true freshman season in 2021 as COVID-19 remained prevalent.
“It was certainly challenging, but in the grand scheme of things, I was fortunate in that my family was healthy,” Ward said. “The things that I may or may not have missed out on are things that can definitely be replaced. There were many more people that had a struggle than I did getting through those times.”
When Ward finally got the chance to compete for the Crimson this spring, the rising sophomore took advantage of the opportunity.
And, boy, did he ever.
His season was highlighted with a new school record in the 100 (10.36), breaking a record held for 20 years by Olympian Christopher Lambert. Ward, who also competes in the 200 and 4x100 and 4x400 relays, wound up finishing third with a time of 10.32 in the event at the Ivy League Heptagonal Championships on May 8.
It was almost like Ward never left Carl Junction.
“I almost couldn’t believe it,” Ward said. “It was really exciting. One of my best friends (DeMarkes Stradford) on the team had been pushing me all year long. Both of us were just locked in. We looked at each other before we got in the blocks and gave each other a nod. We knew it was game time. We just gave it our all.”
While Ward didn’t qualify for next week’s NCAA Tournament meet, it was a successful season considering he hadn’t competed in almost two years.
“I’m super thankful for being able to compete this year,” Ward said. “The last couple of years have made me realize how much I’ve loved the sport. Moving forward, I think the only way to go from here is up. I look forward to continuing to chase and break those records with my friends. It’s going to be pretty awesome.”
Finding a niche, following his sister
In the fall of 2020, Ward arrived at Harvard undecided with his major.
But one year later, Ward found a potential career path. He declared neuroscience/pre-med as his major in the fall of his sophomore year.
The most basic summary of neuroscience describes it as examining the structure and function of the human brain and nervous system.
“I think there’s a lot of interesting discoveries to be made within the research aspect of neuroscience with Alzheimer’s disease, ALS and Parkinson’s,” Ward said. “Just disorders that affect a lot of families, including those that I know and my own. It’s an area of interest for me, and I have been getting involved with what the cutting-edge problem solvers are doing.
“I’ve been plugged into a lab at Massachusetts General Hospital. I’m learning the basics, and it has been really cool to learn from the people that are trying to tackle those problems head on.”
Ward said he’s learning a lot of new skills at WashU this summer, including how to conduct a scientific study.
“It’s really cool to see that side of things because you read these papers that they publish,” Ward added. “But it’s hard to unpack and decipher everything. It’s really cool to see how they piece these things together, and try to find out how these things work. It has been neat to see that side of it as well.”
Ward also got a chance to see his sister, Sydney, in action last weekend at the Class 4 MSHSAA Track and Field Championships in Jefferson City.
Sydney Ward capped a superb freshman season with two state medals. She placed sixth in the 100 (12.32) and added a fifth-place showing in the 200 (25.08)
“I’m just immensely proud of Sydney,” Ward said. “I think she’s really starting to pave her own way. As a freshman, that’s pretty awesome. I’m pumped to cheer her on. I’m kind of her No. 1 fan.”
After winning two events at the Bulldog Invitational earlier this season, Sydney said there wasn’t any extra pressure following in big brother’s footsteps.
“It’s all encouragement,” she said. “He’s a good role model and somebody to look up to. He has been there with me every step of the way, just pushing me and encouraging me to do better.”
Added Lance, “I tell her to have fun. When she has fun, she knocks everyone else’s socks off. It’s pretty awesome seeing her do that. I can’t put into words how proud I am of her.”
Looking ahead
Ward has lofty goals set for himself moving forward in his career. The biggest is to compete in the NCAA competition and continue to improve on his times in his events.
For work, Ward said he’s thinking about applying for medical school.
“If I could decide right now, I’d want to be an orthopedic surgeon,” Ward said. “Having the ability to fix people’s bones, joints and limbs, give them the ability to walk and move again, it’s objectively super impactful. I think it could be really fulfilling.”
Ward also said being so far away from home has allowed him to appreciate the little things when he’s back at Carl Junction.
“Being able to come back, it makes (family) time all the more valuable and special to me,” Ward said. “I treasure those moments a lot.”
