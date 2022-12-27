Not only has senior Tymier Adkins-Freeman at Crooked Oak High School led the team with 28 points per game this year, he’s currently at 1,974 total points scored for his career, according to iwasatthegame.com.
Iwasatthegame.com is a website that tracks and follows Oklahoma sports statistics and history. Crooked Oak is based out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The 5-foot-9 guard is just 26 points away from hitting the 2,000-point threshold. Something only 101 players have ever done in the state. He currently sits at 108th on the list.
“For me, as a coach, you couldn’t be more proud of a player,” Crooked Oak head coach Chace McCaskill said. “For him, as a player, you’ll never meet a more humble kid.
“I ask him about it all the time: ‘Tymier, can you believe that you’re this close?’ and he goes: ‘Coach, I just want to win.’”
As a career scorer, Adkins-Freeman is on pace to surpass Creighton’s Trey Alexander, who finished his high school career last year with 2,365 points at Heritage Hall. Alexander is 53rd on Oklahoma’s all-time scoring list.
“There are some elite (Division I) athletes that won’t be able to look back and say they scored as many points as this 5-9, 135-pound, senior who nobody would think could put up those kind of numbers,” McCaskill said.
Adkins-Freeman has started since his freshman season. Coincidentally, that was coach McCaskill’s first year leading the Ruf-Nex as well.
As a freshman, the guard averaged around 18 or 20 points per game and has improved to the 28 ppg he’s tallying this year. During the postseason last year, he averaged over 30 ppg.
“Man, it’s been one of the greatest things I’ll ever get to see,” McCaskill said about watching Adkins-Freeman develop into the player he is today. “He’s without a doubt, I would say, the best player I’ll ever get to coach. I may have bigger size. ... I may have a kid that can shoot the ball better than he can from three, but I’ll never have a kid that puts in the work that he does.”
Adkins-Freeman currently has offers to play college basketball at Murray State College (Tishomingo, Oklahoma), Southwestern Christian University and the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.
Coach McCaskill says his lack of offers from large schools falls back on his size.
“I hear coaches all the time say, ‘Well, coach, he’s just too small’ or ‘He’s just too short,’” he said. “I encourage coaches to come watch him play. and I think everybody that watches him at Neosho this week will quickly decide that he can play at any level. Because he’s going to score, he’s going to pass, he’s going to rebound. Everything you need in a kid, plus the kid has a 3.85 GPA.”
Adkins-Freeman and the Ruf-Nex will begin the tournament at 2 p.m. Wednesday against East Newton in the high school gym. Keep in mind, if he can score 26 points against the Patriots, he will have hit the 2,000-point mark for his career.
