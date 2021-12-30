NEOSHO, Mo. — It's one thing to think you're one of the best. It's another thing if your mother tells you you're one of the best. But it's a completely different thing when your coach says you're the best player he'll ever coach.
"(Tymier Adkins-Freeman) is a very impressive player," Crooked Oak coach Chace McCaskill said. "He's started for me since he was a freshman. Tymier Adkins is — without a doubt — probably the best player I'll ever coach."
There was no denying the abilities of the 5-foot-9 junior guard on Thursday afternoon inside the Neosho Junior High gymnasium.
"He's quick," Monett coach Jeremy Land said. "I don't know that we play anybody that will be as quick as he is. He finishes well at the rim, too, for as short as he is. He's tough. He made all-tournament team for a reason."
Adkins-Freeman and Crooked Oak (Okla.) met Monett (5-5) for a battle for fifth place in the black bracket of the Neosho Holiday Classic. The Cubs couldn't contain the scoring of Adkins-Freeman as they fell 54-41 to finish in sixth.
Monett opened the game with a quick run. The Cubs used a 3-pointer from Cameron Erwin to begin the scoring. The Ruf-Nex responded on the next possession with a 3 of their own from junior Daevion Hill.
Over the next few minutes Monett jumped out to an 11-3 lead.
But after gaining that eight-point margin, the Cubs would stall out.
"For you to be good offensively your scorers have to put the ball in the hole and we just haven't shot it very well," Land said.
The Ruf-Nex were able to draw even by the end of the first quarter at 11 apiece.
Monett saw a 16-11 deficit in the second quarter before junior guard Blaine Salsman made 1 of 2 free throws to get the Cubs back in the scoring column since midway through the first quarter.
That free throw ended a 13-0 run for Crooked Oak. But that wouldn't be enough to flip the tide.
The Oklahoma City-native squad continued to stretch the lead before halftime. Crooked Oak finished the first half on a 27-10 run to lead 30-21 at the break.
Monett didn't go down easy.
The Cubs outscored the Ruf-Nex 10-9 during the third and lowest-scoring quarter of the game for the two teams combined.
Crooked Oak started the fourth-quarter scoring to grab a 41-31 lead.
Monett responded with back-to-back three-pointers from Salsman on back-to-back possessions to close the gap quickly.
"That was a big part of the game," Land said. "We need one more or a couple stops in there again. We didn't get it. We had a chance to take a charge. Instead we get a block called on us. I think they make it and hit the 'and-1'. When you're trying to mount a comeback you have to continue to get stops on the defensive end and we just didn't string together a couple more stops there."
That 41-37 deficit was the closest the Cubs got to the Ruf-Nex during the final stanza.
Stingy defense and made free throws helped Crooked Oak close out the win.
"For those guys to get in a hole like that ... and to come out of that and to show resilience I think shows a mental toughness for a young team," McCaskill said.
Monett was paced by Salsman with 12 points on three three-pointers, and three free throws. Senior Tyler Waterman added 11 points of his own. Wyatt Sisson-Barrows, a senior big man, tallied eight points for the Cubs.
Crooked Oak was led by Adkins-Freeman with 28, and junior Daevion Hill's 18 points. The duo combined for 46 of the teams 54. They had 35 of the team's 39 after three quarters of play.
MAKING A MARK
Crooked Oak's Adkins-Freeman isn't foreign to scoring and leading his team. The junior has been a starter since his freshman season and has already surpassed 1,000 points.
"He hit his thousandth point the game before we came over here (Neosho) as a junior," McCaskill said. "In 55 games, he's scored over 1,000 points. He's an outstanding scorer but an outstanding leader as well. He's the foundation of our team without a doubt."
If you do the quick math on that, more than 1,000 points in 55 games would mean Adkins-Freeman has averaged more than 18 points per game over the course of his career.
The guard earned all-tournament team honors for the week as well.
Hill isn't far behind his teammate. After his 18 points on Thursday he climbed closer to the 1,000-point mark.
"(Hill)'s probably about 70 points away from 1,000 after today. So they (Hill, Adkins-Freeman) are vital to our offense," McCaskill said.
UP NEXT
Monett is back in action on Tuesday night as they travel to Aurora. On Friday, the Cubs will travel to Clever.
Land is looking for a couple things from his players as the Cubs prepare for the remainder of their season.
"Just a hunger and humbleness to want to continue to get better. ... They will get a couple days off but then we will come back Sunday and go to work and hopefully continue to get better," Land said.
