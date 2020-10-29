There’s a new look to the postseason for Missouri high school cross country runners.
For the first time there are five classes of competition, one more than in past years.
“It means more teams will be at the state meet, and I’ve always been a fan of that, to give more kids the ability to get to the state championships,” Joplin coach Dustin Dixon said. “There are some places in the state where they are going to have to do some tweaking because we have some places where we have three of the best six teams in the state all in the same district and only two of those teams will advance.”
But the additional class also resulted in one less step for the large schools to take on the road to the state championships on Nov. 6 in Columbia.
“It’s kind of a double-edge sword,” Carthage coach Andy Youngworth said. “We added a fifth class, which is good. We have 16 more schools that get to compete at the state meet and another 150 or 160 athletes who get to run — male and female. The down side of that is we eliminated a meet. We no longer have a sectional meet, and that’s too bad.
“I know a lot of coaches didn’t want that meet. For us in a lot of years, if our team was young and building for the future, being able to run in the district meet and finish in the top-4 and getting to the sectional meet is a lot of experience to be gained — even though you don’t have a chance to get to the state meet. I wasn’t in favor of that drop.”
It will also be a stronger field at state this year with the first- and second-place teams and the top-15 individuals advancing. In past years the individual qualifiers were not members of the qualifying teams.
“There’s a not a lot of room for error,” Youngworth said. “Only the top two teams and top 15 individuals qualify for state. Us and Joplin on paper are fairly even. They’ve beaten us a few times this year but it’s always been within a handful of points. We beat them at conference (Central Ozark Conference) ... we ran really well and they didn’t run quite as well as they had hoped. Every kid for us who ran that day ran his career best except one, and he was right at it. And that’s junior varsity and varsity. It was an awesome race ... three really good teams, and we only got beat by two points by Webb City (which won its seventh consecutive COC title).”
Saturday’s Class 5 District 6 races will be run at the Nixa Inman Elementary School course — the same course that hosted the COC meet.
The Joplin girls will be running the same course where they made history by winning the first cross country league championship in school history. The Eagle boys finished third.
“For us, we know it’s not going to be easy to beat the Carthage boys or Nixa girls,” Dixon said. “But we’re excited about the opportunity to get a team to the state meet for the first time in school history.”
The Eagles’ Jennalee Dunn finished second in the league girls race, and she’s among the top contenders at district.
“The girl who won the conference championship will be in our district, and there is girl from Kickapoo who is really good,” Dixon said. “Those two girls really pulled her through to a school record (19 minutes flat) at Camdenton a couple of weeks ago. I’m excited to see all three of them in the same race again.”
“We’re not going to do anything different,” Youngworth said. “We’re going to run our own race and our own strategy. We want to focus on running as a team and pulling each other through versus every man for himself.”
The Class 4 District 6 races will also be held at Nixa, and there are three district events at Lamar and two at Hollister involving area teams.
District cross country
Saturday’s Team Assignments
Class 5 District 6 (at Nixa) — Carthage, Joplin, Branson, Glendale, Kickapoo, Nixa, Ozark, Parkview, Republic, Springfield Catholic
Class 4 District 6 (at Nixa) — Carl Junction, McDonald County, Monett, Neosho, Nevada, Webb City, Harrisonville, Rogersville
Class 3 District 6 (at Hollister) — Aurora, Cassville, East Newton, Mount Vernon, Seneca, Clever, Forsyth, Hollister, Reeds Spring
Class 3 District 7 (at Lamar) — Lamar, Clinton, El Dorado Springs, Holden, Knob Noster, KC Lutheran, Oak Grove, Odessa, Pleasant Hill, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
Class 2 District 6 (at Hollister) — Purdy, Southwest (Washburn), Marionville, Alton, Ash Grove, Crane, Gainesville, New Covenant, Sparta, Spokane, Thayer
Class 2 District 7 (at Lamar) — Diamond, Sarcoxie, Butler, Crest Ridge, Cristo Rey, Lafayette County, Lone Jack, Sherwood, Concordia-St. Paul, Summit Christian, University Academy Charter
Class 1 District 7 (at Lamar) — College Heights Christian, Jasper, Liberal, McAuley Catholic, Sheldon, Thomas Jefferson, Wheaton, Drexel, Hardin-Central, Kingsville, Midway, Montrose, Norborne
