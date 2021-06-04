St. Mary’s Colgan softball player Kaitlin Crossland and Webb City track and field athlete Mekhi Garrard have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending May 29.
KAITLIN CROSSLAND
Crossland, a senior, delivered three pitching gems to aid Colgan in its run to the Kansas Class 2-1A state championship at Green Sports Complex in Pratt, Kansas.
In a two-day stretch, May 27-28, Crossland went 3-0 and surrendered three earned runs and 14 hits while striking out 29 batters in 21 innings. Colgan picked up a 6-2 win over Spearville in the quarterfinals, a 3-2 win over Mission Valley in the semifinals and a 6-0 win over Burlingame in the championship game.
Against Burlingame, Crossland pitched a complete-game shutout and surrendered just three hits while striking out 10 batters. She also went 3 for 4 at the plate with one home run and a team-high three RBI.
Colgan’s semifinal win over Mission Valley earlier in the day saw Crossland allow one earned run and five hits in seven innings. She also struck out nine.
In the Panthers’ quarterfinal triumph over Spearville, Crossland surrendered two earned runs and six hits and struck out 10. and at the plate, she went 3 for 4 with two RBI.
“She had a great week at the state tournament, but really, she was great for us throughout the entire season,” Colgan coach Annie Dellasega said. “She really came alive for us in the postseason, just like she had every year since she was a freshman. So although it’s not surprising how well she played, it’s something that I’m so happy for her to end her career on that high. She’s a great kid and she deserves it.
“She works harder than anybody I know. … She also just has the mental toughness and confidence in her ability that helps her to just go above and beyond in everything.”
MEKHI GARRARD
Garrard, a senior, claimed one individual title and two other podium finishes to aid the Webb City boys track and field team to a first-place team finish at the Class 4 state meet on May 28 at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
Garrard won the long jump with a leap of 23 feet, 3 1/4 inches to pick up his first track and field state title in his prep career. He went on to place second in the triple jump at 45-10, losing to Myles Norwood of Trinity Catholic on the final jump (46-8).
In the relays, Garrard ran the second leg for the Cardinals’ 4x400 team that placed fourth. William Wolfe, James Morgan and Pryce Mason were also part of the Webb City relay team.
“Mekhi came out in the long jump, which was the first event of the day, and his first jump was a really good mark that we knew would be difficult to beat,” Webb City coach Dustin Miller said. “It really set the tone for us. And, of course, he ended up winning that event, which was huge. He’s a state champ, gets to put his name on the back of the stadium, and it was 10 team points for us in our quest to the state championship.
“For him to win the long jump and do as well as he did in his other events, it was just really special. I couldn’t be more proud of the work he put in and the selflessness he showed to help the team in any way he could.”
