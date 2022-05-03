NEOSHO, Mo. — As he was out in the bullpen making his warmup tosses before the game, Cooper Crouch was quick to remember the lack of focus and concentration that plagued him in past starts.
The power-packed righty had all the conviction he needed for his Webb Cardinals on Tuesday afternoon.
“Today, every throw meant something,” Crouch said.
A Crowder College signee, Crouch dazzled as he limited Neosho to one hit in a complete-game shutout, helping Webb City (13-14, 5-3 COC) earn a 1-0 victory in a pitcher’s duel that lasted one-hour and 20 minutes at Roy B. Shaver Field.
The senior, utilizing an oftentimes overwhelming fastball and slider combination, registered 10 punchouts. Crouch’s lone blemish was a two-out single off the bat of Neosho first baseman Carter Baslee in the bottom of the second.
“I thought Cooper was really efficient today,” Webb City coach Flave Darnell said. “He was in the zone. He attacked the hitters. I don’t think he was trying to do too much. He just attacked them and was super efficient. I thought his slider looked really good today. His fastball was good inside and he was able to pair those two pitches together and looked really good.”
And Neosho’s Kael Smith was just as impressive as he tossed a no-hitter in a losing effort.
“You don’t see an hour and 20-minute game very often,” Neosho coach Bo Helsel said. “I’ve said this every time Kael throws — he’s a bulldog for us. We are in every single game he pitches. We have lost four conference games by one run, so it shows we are improving. Obviously, you’d like to get over the hump. But Kael threw great. I don’t think I have seen a pitcher throw a no-hitter and take a loss before, especially through seven innings.”
The Wildcats’ fast-working righty set the tone by retiring 12 of the first 13 batters he faced.
But Webb City took advantage of a Neosho fielding miscues to get on the board in the top of the fifth. Aidan Brock got things going by getting on after Wildcat third baseman Quenton Hughes bobbled a grounder and took second base when Hughes’ throw was off the mark at first base.
Brock took third on a passed ball in the first pitch of the at-bat to Jeremiah Leaming, who squared up to bunt. One pitch later, the Cardinals’ senior designated hitter sprinted home for a run on a wild pitch.
“He put the ball in play and put a little pressure on them,” Darnell said. “We were able to take advantage of their mistakes, which was good to see. We scratched off that one run we needed.”
And Crouch received a big boost in the bottom half of the fifth. Hughes laced a hard ground ball up the middle but a diving Kolton Eilenstein made the snag to his left and fired a strike to first baseman Kenley Hood for the web gem.
“Anytime that dude is out in the field, he is always out making plays like that,” Crouch said. “That dude is doing whatever he can to get in front of a ball and help the team. I loved seeing that. It made me feel good knowing a ball is not in the outfield.”
Crouch induced another 4-3 groundout and went on to rack up five straight strikeouts. Neosho’s Eli Zar then flied out to right for the second out in the seventh before Crouch plunked River Brill.
After Brill swiped second base, Crouch quickly settled back in and fanned Hughes on a heater to cap not only a dominant, but economical performance.
“I just kept my pace, threw my game,” Crouch said. “I got the ball and got back on the mound. I wanted to throw it again and make them feel like they were in my game.”
Smith had three strikeouts for Neosho (11-13, 0-8 COC) and issued one free pass to one hit batter. Helsel said Smith morphed his breaking ball into more of a knuckle curve recently in practice, which proved to pay dividends in the outing.
“When you get him with three pitches — the strikes he throws, the locations he throws — he’s tough to hit,” Helsel said. “You saw that with a really good-hitting Webb City team getting no hits all day long.”
As Darnell added, “I bet both pitchers threw a combined 140 pitches today. It was a well-played high school baseball game.”
Webb City plays at Republic at 4:30 p.m. Thursday while Neosho goes to Nixa.
