After a number of years coaching volleyball in Arkansas, Jessica Crow has made her way to the Show-Me State.
Crow enters her inaugural season as head coach of the Neosho volleyball team. She is ecstatic about the opportunity to lead the Wildcats this fall.
“I have always wanted to be a head volleyball coach,” Crow said. “I have always wanted to build a program. I’m originally from Little Rock, so it has always been my goal to travel outside my comfort zone and explore a new state. I have always wanted to make a name and like I said build a program. Neosho is the perfect fit for me.”
Neosho will look to replace a large senior class from last year, consisting of seven seniors. That includes Savannah Merriman and Shelby Roberts, who tallied 211 and 126 kills last season, respectively.
Andi Johnson, Kaylee Butler, Brylee King, Abby Jarvis and Melia Robertson round out the graduating senior class. Jarvis totaled 84 kills while Robertson posted a team-high 126 digs and Butler dished out 310 assists.
However, the Wildcats do return two key seniors along with a slew of juniors and sophomores looking to make more of a varsity impact.
“We are a very fun, a very young group,” Crow said. “We graduated seven seniors last year. We have a lot sophomores playing varsity. We have a lot of freshmen moving up. We don’t have much varsity volleyball experience, but we have a group that is working hard and charismatic. They are such a positive team. We are excited to get out there and all play together for each other.”
Lexi Laney and Rylee Amato are the seniors returning, who are expected to be the team leaders. Laney will be the team’s setter while Amato will be the libero.
“I’m expecting our seniors to be the leaders,” Crow said. “They have really taken in the younger kids and guided them in a positive way. They are a strong force of our team. I think Lexi is going to be a phenomenal setter. Rylee is working hard and digging up balls.”
Neosho’s junior class features Capri Williams, Karlee Ellick, Meredith Baldwin and Delaynie Kelly. Williams and Kelly are listed as outside hitters, and Ellick and Baldwin will play in the middle as blockers.
“A lot of my juniors are pin hitters in the offense,” Crow said. “We are really trying to narrow down who our starting pin hitters are. We have not yet figured that out. They are really just competing, pushing each other to try and beat each other out. But they are such a close-knit group. They are so supportive. They bring all the energy and the positivity. They are tough. Overall, I think they will make a huge impact this year.”
Crow noted five sophomores who could see the varsity court this year — Miranda Weinhold, Jayley Ackerson, Whitney Kivett, Avery Long and Claire Burghart.
The Wildcats open the season at Seneca on Aug. 31. Neosho’s home opener is set against East Newton on Sept. 2.
“This year, we are really focusing on culture,” Crow said. “We want them to learn selflessness and play with each other. Our motto this year is, ‘Play Smart, Play Hard and Play Together.’ We are not huge, so we have to focus on what our strengths are. I’m hoping that we are able to score more against teams. Compared to last year, I’m hoping we can take some steps and prove we are on the rise. We are growing as a program and just build the kids’ confidence.”
