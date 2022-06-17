The schedule of playing summer collegiate baseball in the MINK League can oftentimes be grueling.
Baseball seven nights a week under the hot sun with Midwest humidity to boot.
It’s not an easy gig for those in the MINK.
“A lot of these guys are kind of like me — redshirt kids that didn’t get a lot of exposure their first year in college,” Kohl Cooper said early Thursday afternoon.
Cooper, a two-way player who was redshirted his freshman season at NJCAA Division I powerhouse Crowder College, is reaping the rewards of regular at-bats and innings on the mound with the Joplin Outlaws this summer.
“It has been fun,” Cooper said. “I love the coaching staff. I’ve learned a lot from coach (Gonzalo) Gonzalez. He’s been at Fort Scott and Pitt State. He really knows what he’s talking about. He’s super caring. Even after a bad outing, he’s very uplifting and tells me where I’m progressing and everything like that. I want to thank, (general manager) Mark Rains, for giving me a chance because I’d be missing out honestly.
“The guys are super awesome. They are funny and hard-working kids. We are all coming together and trying to get (at-bats), play the best baseball we can.”
THROWN INTO THE FIRE
As the Outlaws were just about underway earlier this month, Crowder wrapped up its season in the JUCO World Series. The Roughriders fell to eventual national champion Central Arizona in an elimination game on June 1 in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Opening Night was one day later for Joplin.
But Cooper had little to worry. Redshirts didn’t travel with the team out to Grand Junction.
The lefty pitcher made his MINK League debut that night, working 1 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Nevada Griffons. Two days later, Cooper got his turn to show what he could do on the position side of things.
In the bottom of the fourth against the Des Moines Peak Prospects, the left-handed hitter smoked a 1-0 offering for a solo shot over the right field wall as Joplin claimed an eventual 14-4 victory.
It was Cooper’s first home run of the summer.
“That kid’s got a nice swing,” Gonzalez commented after the game. “If he sticks to his approach and gets up in the count, gets in good counts, he’s going to get that good swing off and we are going to see that a lot this summer.”
Cooper said he was not expecting a home run in his first game as a position player.
“I was trying to hit the ball hard and make contact,” he said. “That was probably my best approach of the game. I got an inside slider. It turned out for the better.”
Cooper said afterwards it had been five months since he had a live at-bat. He set the record straight on Thursday.
“I miscalculated. It was more like (eight) months,” Cooper said. “It has been since September (against a Canadian high-school team in a fall game).”
His first time patrolling right field in a long time was, you could say, a little different.
“It was honestly kind of nerve-racking,” Cooper said. “I was like, ‘Man, I have not seen a fly ball live off a college kid’s bat in awhile.’ The ball gets on you quicker. Ground balls are coming at you hotter. I wasn’t as nervous swinging the bat because I feel like there’s not as much to lose. That’s the hardest part of the game, anyway.
“But in the outfield, you don’t want to make a mistake. I grew out of that quickly after I got some reps.”
WATCHING FROM AFAR
Before his career at Crowder, Cooper was a two-way standout at Joplin.
As a senior in 2021, the first-team All-Central Ozark Conference outfielder batted .333 with 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 24 RBI. He posted a 1.113 OPS.
Cooper went 2-2 with a 3.67 ERA while registering 36 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings of work. Even though he sat out this spring, Cooper had a goldmine of players to choose from to gain knowledge of the game.
For advice on pitching, he sought out LSU signee Jacob Misiorowksi. Misiorowski, a hard-throwing righty who routinely hits 100 miles per hour, is currently ranked No. 83 in MLB.com’s draft rankings.
Cooper also looked to outfielders Landrey Wilkerson and Clayton Gray for advice on hitting.
And then there’s Crowder coach Travis Lallemand.
“Lalle is one of the most knowledgeable coaches I’ve been around,” Cooper said. “I learned a lot from Jacob Misiorowski and kind of watching how he threw. We were doing pull downs in the indoor facility one day and I was repeatedly hitting 87 miles per hour — over and over and over. He told me a strategy to literally pull it down. I hit 93. I went from that to that with a little tweak in my mechanics. I learned a lot from those guys.
“Hitting-wise, I got to see guys like Landrey Wilkerson and Clayton Gray. I got some advice from them on hitting. It helped a lot honestly.”
Seeing Crowder on the big stage out in Grand Junction, Cooper said, motivates him for more.
“It’s the people that did go,” Cooper said. “The way they talk about it, the atmosphere, the overall competitiveness down there. Yeah, I want to be around that.”
BETTERING HIS GAME
This summer, Cooper wants to improve all phases of his game.
Execution of his pitches and timing at the plate are the two biggest areas he’s looking to refine.
Cooper also looks to become a better base runner and improve his routes in the outfield to become “an overall smarter baseball player.”
“I feel like I’ll accomplish that if I listen to coach Gonzalez, (Austin) Bonnel and (Caleb) Carr,” Cooper said. “It’s a good coaching staff. They really do care. I’ve seen the way they get into it. Win or lose, it’s with the biggest heart I’ve ever seen.”
