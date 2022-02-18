Due to the recent winter weather in the area, the Crowder College baseball team has tweaked the schedule for its weekend series against Iowa Western.
The Roughriders will now play doubleheaders against Iowa Western in a Sunday-Monday series.
First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. Sunday, while the Monday start time is scheduled for noon.
Coming off its first trip to the World Series since 2017, Crowder is the No. 4 ranked team in the NJCAA Division I. The Roughriders are 4-1 on the young season after sweeping a twinbill from Seminole State College on Tuesday.
After Iowa Western series, Crowder hits the road and faces Allen County Community College for a doubleheader on Feb. 22.
