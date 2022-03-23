Mother Nature has once again affected the schedule for the Crowder College baseball team.
Crowder altered the schedule of its road series against State Fair and will now play a twinbill against the Roadrunners at 1 p.m. Friday in Sedalia, Missouri.
The Roughriders, winners of six straight contests, will start Cody Adcock in Friday's opener. Riley Hunsaker will follow in game two with Ethan Voss set to piggyback him out of the bullpen.
Crowder returns home to Lallemand Family Field with the schedule remaining the same on Saturday.
The Roughriders play host to State Fair in a doubleheader with the first game slated for a 1 p.m. start. LSU signee Jacob Misiorowski is penciled to get the game one nod, while Maddox Thornton will get the ball in game two.
Crowder came in at No. 6 nationally in this week's NJCAA Division I baseball polls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.