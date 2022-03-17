The Crowder baseball team has found its footing since a 6-4 start earlier this season.
Ranked No. 6 in the latest NJCAA Division I polls, the Roughriders have won 12 of their last 15 contests and enter this weekend with a 18-7 overall record, including 3-1 in Region 16 play.
Crowder coach Travis Lallemand said the early season ebbs and flows stemmed back to his players simply doing too much.
“We have been fighting ourselves a little bit,” Lallemand said. “A few of our arms have underachieved up to this point and some of the bats have as well because they have been trying to do too much. They are all older guys that are either committed or looking for a school, putting pressure on themselves. I think we are getting through that. We are coming off a better weekend. This is a new team. They just got to figure that out. It sounds funny 25 games in, but at the same time, it’s the last half of the season I’m concerned about.”
The Roughriders have had a huge bright spot this spring.
COVID-sophomore Josh Patrick has emerged as one of the most productive bats in the country. The Division I UNC Charlotte commit leads the team in every major offensive category, including batting average (.419), on-base percentage (.544), slugging (.860), hits (36), doubles (10), triples (5), home runs (6) and RBI (31).
As Lallemand put it, “He’s a dude. He’s an everyday guy, he’s been consistent. He’s a danger bat in the lineup. He’s had his share of letdown at-bats, but he comes right back and does something to impact the game. Definitely an impact player.”
Peyton Holt, another COVID-sophomore, has been a steady source of offense. He's hitting .411 with three home runs and 24 runs driven in.
Lallemand said shortstop Jackson Cobb is starting to get going offensively. Outfielders Houston King and Clayton Gray are starting to spark the lineup at one and nine in the order, respectively.
“I feel like we got two leadoff guys there that go back-to-back,” Lallemand said. “It has been fun to watch those two guys.”
The Roughriders are looking for more production out of big bats like Frankie Circello and Landrey Wilkerson, who played integral roles on the team’s run to the NJCAA World Series last season.
“Frankie is off to a really slow start, which is fine,” Lallemand said. “We have had a lot of guys start off slow. Wilkerson is off to a slow start to his standards, but he still has 20-some RBI. That’s an unfair standard to put on a 20-year old kid, but it is what it is. He’s a special player.”
Lallemand said the biggest difference about this team compared to last year is run prevention. After struggling defensively in the NJCAA World Series last June, Crowder put an emphasis on defense and saving runs has been a big reason why the club is 11 games over .500 versus being a .500 ballclub.
"It's one of those things, man, you live and you learn," Lallemand said. "You continue to adjust. We just need the older guys to get into their groove and take the pressure off to just go play. We are rotating anywhere from 14 to 15 hitters on a weekly basis. That’s a pretty special deal because there’s a lot of depth in this group offensively. We just need the guys when they get their opportunity to step up and play well.”
The Roughriders are also looking for more consistency in their rotation. Crowder lost its top three starters from last season in James Hicks, Kaleb Hill and Dylan Carter.
But arms like Jake Wilson, Cody Adcock, Jacob Misiorowski and Maddox Thornton posted promising starts against Mineral Area, which Lallemand called the team's best weekend as a rotation.
Lallemand likes that recipe for success with Conner Floyd, Jace Presley and Reed Metz locking things down in the bullpen.
“If you look at starting pitching with our bullpen, if you get that every weekend, that leads to success in a hurry,” Lallemand said. “The bullpen has been absolutely lights out. The numbers are Nintendo, silly numbers from the bullpen. It gives you a pretty good safety blanket moving ahead with the postseason.”
Crowder plays a four-game set against Three Rivers on the road this weekend, starting with a doubleheader at noon on Saturday.
